In a world of shifting billionaires and headlines, Michael Dell and Susan Dell have once again captured global attention—this time by offering a whopping $6.25 billion (£4.73 billion) to fund children's futures across the United States.

The pledge, designed to complement the government's new 'Trump Accounts', will provide seed funding for millions of children born before the programme's official cutoff, marking one of the largest single private donations in history.

From Dorm Room to Tech Empire: Who is Michael Dell

Michael Dell launched his computer business in 1984 while still at university, selling upgrade kits for personal computers and quickly embracing a direct‑to‑consumer model that bypassed traditional retail markups.

Today, he sits at the helm of Dell Technologies as Chairman and CEO. His remarkable success has made him one of the world's wealthiest individuals. As of late 2025, Forbes lists his net worth at about $151.4 billion (£114.6 billion), ranking him among the top ten richest people globally.

Much of his fortune derives not only from his stake in Dell Technologies, but from his private investment firm, DFO Management (formerly MSD Capital), which controls assets ranging from corporate credit to real estate.

Susan Dell: The Partner Behind the Philanthropy

Susan Dell — born Susan Lynn Lieberman — is much more than the spouse of a tech titan. She met Michael on a blind date in 1988; they married on 28 October 1989 and built a life together in Austin, Texas.

In 1999, the couple founded the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, through which they channel philanthropic efforts into education, health, and opportunity for underprivileged children worldwide. Under Susan's leadership, the foundation has committed billions to hundreds of initiatives, spanning the United States, India, Africa, Israel, and beyond.

Beyond charity, Susan has explored creative and athletic pursuits: she once founded the luxury fashion brand 'Phi' (among other labels), and has competed in marathons, triathlons, and even the Ironman World Championships in Kona—a testament to her discipline and drive.

Family Life and Privacy

The Dells are parents to four children: one son and three daughters — Zachary Dell, Alexa Dell, Juliette Dell, and Kira Dell. Though born into extraordinary wealth, the Dells reportedly strive to keep their family's private life relatively shielded from the public gaze.

Their philanthropic ethos appears deeply rooted in their own journey.

Net Worth Snapshot

Michael Dell's estimated net worth—roughly US$151.4 billion (£114.6 billion) as of late November 2025—reflects his position as one of the richest people globally.

Susan Dell's personal net worth is more modest by comparison, but still substantial: some estimates place her wealth at around US$2.5 billion (£1.888 billion), largely accumulated through the foundation's success and her own ventures.

Together, the couple wields enormous financial power, which they regularly channel into philanthropic efforts across the world.

Philanthropy & Purpose

Since launching the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation in 1999, the couple has committed billions to social causes, focusing on children's education, healthcare, and economic opportunity. According to recent reporting, the foundation now supports more than 800 active programmes worldwide.

Unlike many charitable organisations that focus on broad aid, the Dell Foundation is known for its data-driven approach to urban poverty. The organisation prioritises measurable outcomes, funding initiatives that can demonstrate concrete improvements in student performance or health metrics, reflecting the analytical mindset of its founders.

Susan Dell—often credited as the 'heart' of the foundation—emphasises a hands‑on, child‑centred approach. As she put it, charitable giving should come from empathy, not simply as 'what we want to do with our money after we're dead.'

The 2025 Pledge

In December 2025, Michael and Susan Dell announced their largest philanthropic commitment ever: a US$6.25 billion (£4.73 billion) donation to support the newly created child investment accounts under the U.S. government programme informally known as 'Trump Accounts.'

Under this pledge, the Dells will deposit $250 (£190) into the accounts of 25 million American children under 10—especially those born before 2025 who would not otherwise receive the government's $1,000 (£760) seed grant.

Michael Dell described the donation as more than money: 'We believe that if every child can see a future worth saving for, this program will build something far greater than an account. It will build hope and opportunity and prosperity for generations to come.'

The accounts are scheduled to launch on 4 July 2026—the 250th anniversary of US independence.

Legacy and Opportunity

The Dells' combined fortune, career trajectory, and philanthropic legacy paint them as more than tech magnates: they are idealists who believe in giving back. Their 2025 donation may well be the largest single private commitment ever made for children under one initiative.

As a married couple balancing corporate empires, a foundation, and a private family life, Michael and Susan Dell offer a rare example of long‑term partnership — both personal and professional.

Most importantly, their efforts could shape the future of millions of children. As Michael and Susan emphasise, investing in children may be the 'smartest investment' of all.