Candace Owens said she now holds new details about Charlie Kirk's death. She shared the claim on Twitter late on 2 December 2025. She said the new information came the night before.

Owens stated that it changed how she understands the events. She said the update finally completes what she believes happened to Kirk.

She promised the public that she would reveal the names involved in the TPUSA betrayal. The podcaster even hinted that some of these individuals spoke during Kirk's memorial.

Candace Owens Accuses TPUSA of Betraying Charlie Kirk

Owens said TPUSA leadership betrayed Kirk, and that she now feels certain of this. The political commentator posted that she had received information that 'put the final pieces together'.

She added that she believes the betrayal came from TPUSA leaders. She said these individuals honoured Kirk on stage during his memorial. Owens said she will name them.

She said she will show proof. Her posts appeared around an hour before the reactions that followed. Owens claimed that the betrayal involved internal decisions before the UVU event on 10 September 2025. She linked these decisions to the shooting that killed Kirk.

Jordon Bosselman posted a satirical summary of Owens' announcement. He joked about the number of updates she has shared. His remark said she would reveal names in a long series about Kirk's death. His post was widely shared.

Netizens Speculate on the Names Involved

Owens' announcement drew heavy speculation. Social media users reacted within minutes. Julien Hoez posted a list joking about who Owens might accuse.

His list included public figures, political leaders, and even repeated groups. He said these were the 'confirmed full list' according to Owens. His list included the Illuminati, Emmanuel Macron, and TPUSA. It was satire. It circulated widely.

Other users were more direct. One account suggested that a TPUSA official might be involved. Another user said he regretted donating to TPUSA after Kirk's death.

Another X user questioned TPUSA's spending. Many users asked who Owens might name. Their discussions followed her promise to reveal evidence soon. The speculation grew as her posts spread.

Candace Owens' Recent Accusations Against TPUSA

Owens has raised earlier concerns about TPUSA and its handling of the UVU event. Her claims focused on warnings she said came from UVU, which advised that an indoor venue would offer stronger security.

The outdoor amphitheatre, according to her, left the area exposed. She argued that the open layout created a clear line of sight for the shooter.

Owens also questioned which TPUSA official approved the final location. She argued that an indoor site would have allowed controlled entry and stricter checks.

Media reports noted these allegations at the time, though none were independently verified.

Owens' Recent Dream on Charlie Kirk's Death

Owens also described a recent vivid dream involving Kirk. In her account, Kirk appeared and expressed that he had been betrayed. The experience, she said, reinforced her long-standing concerns about internal involvement.

She said the dream left her with a sense that the truth would surface soon. Owens claimed the outcome would have international effects. She repeated her belief that someone within Kirk's circle played a role in the events leading to his death.

As of press time, Candace Owens hasn't provided an exact date for the release of the names and evidence she's talking about.