A TikTok video featuring actor, author and self-described 'space nerd' Kalpana Pot has revived interest in the Dark Forest Hypothesis, a chilling explanation for why humanity has not detected intelligent life beyond Earth. Pot suggests that civilisations may stay silent to avoid revealing their locations to potentially hostile neighbours.

The idea addresses the Fermi Paradox: if the universe contains so many stars and planets, why has humanity found no confirmed evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence? NASA estimates that the Milky Way alone contains between 100 billion and 400 billion stars.

The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) has listened for signals since Frank Drake's Project Ozma in 1960, but its searches cover only limited parts of the sky and possible frequencies. The SETI Institute says that only a few thousand stars have been examined with high sensitivity, and only across a small fraction of the available frequency range.

Radio, television and radar transmissions have leaked outwards unintentionally for more than 70 years. However, most ordinary broadcasts are too weak for equipment like ours to detect across interstellar distances. Powerful planetary radar and deliberate messages, such as the Arecibo transmission in 1974, are notable exceptions.

Under the Dark Forest Hypothesis, these transmissions could reveal Earth's location to advanced civilisations capable of detecting them. If those societies saw unfamiliar life as a threat, reaching out could invite danger rather than friendship.

Pot's video was picked up in March 2024 by LADbible and Indy100. It offers no new scientific evidence of extraterrestrial activity.

What the Dark Forest Hypothesis Actually Claims

Pot describes the hypothesis as the idea that intelligent civilisations exist but stay quiet, fearing that a more advanced society could see contact as a threat and destroy them.

The idea is associated with Chinese science-fiction writer Liu Cixin's 2008 novel, The Dark Forest, the second instalment in his Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy. The story imagines a universe where civilisations hide because revealing their locations could invite attack.

Pot wonders whether Earth's signals have made it vulnerable, although she acknowledges that the theory may reflect human fears more than actual alien behaviour.

Pot also links the theory to the late physicist Stephen Hawking. In the 2010 Discovery Channel series Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking, he warned that an alien visit could have devastating consequences, comparing it with Christopher Columbus's arrival in the Americas. This shows caution about contact, not support for Liu's hypothesis.

Why the Theory Is Not the Only Explanation

The Dark Forest Hypothesis is one proposed answer to the Fermi Paradox, not an established scientific finding. National Geographic has reported that experts consider it less likely than some alternatives. Astrophysicist Moiya McTier argued that alien civilisations could behave very differently, with some potentially aggressive and others curious or peaceful.

Distance offers another explanation. The Milky Way is about 100,000 light-years across, meaning signals from distant civilisations could take thousands of years to reach Earth. Any reply would take just as long. This makes communication between distant societies difficult, even if they wanted to make contact.

Comments reported by Indy100 echoed this debate. Wayne Luke and Carl_Nelsnow questioned whether civilisations could communicate across such immense distances. Tiny goat and Hers noted how long signals take to cross space and how briefly humans have been transmitting.

Baugnasty called the idea 'kind of unsettling'. Such reactions show why the concept resonates online, but prove nothing about alien life.

No confirmed evidence shows that alien civilisations are hiding from Earth. The absence of a detected reply does not prove nobody is listening. The hypothesis offers a frightening interpretation of the cosmic silence, but it remains entirely unproven.