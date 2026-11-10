Democrats had won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, a result that UFO researcher and filmmaker Jon Stewart suggested could prompt President Donald Trump to make an announcement about alleged evidence of extraterrestrial life.

In an interview published by FOX 32 Chicago on 6 November, Stewart said he believed Trump might make a political 'Hail Mary' move involving what he calls 'catastrophic disclosure'.

The Associated Press called the Senate on election night and the House early on 4 November.

Stewart speculated that the Republican losses could prompt Trump to seek an announcement and recapture public attention. He offered no evidence that Trump was planning such a move.

Stewart said UFO enthusiasts felt they had been promised fuller disclosure by the government.

'It's been your blips and your fuzzy lights on a video screen from a fighter jet,' he said, calling for high-resolution material that the public could examine.

The interview account does not identify who made the alleged promise or when.

The Disclosure Scenarios Stewart Imagined

Stewart described possible disclosures ranging from a living extraterrestrial to alleged alien remains in government custody. He also said clear 4K footage of a purported spacecraft inside a government facility could qualify. These were examples of what he imagined Trump might reveal, not evidence that any such material exists.

He invoked ancient Rome to explain how he thought such an announcement might rally support for Trump. Stewart imagined a 'four-day Colosseum extravaganza' that could draw attention away from the election result and let Trump present himself as an ally of UFO campaigners.

Stewart named S2 Alpha, Dugway Proving Ground and Tonopah Air Base as locations where he alleged a craft could be held.

The interview account provides no authenticated footage, records or physical evidence to substantiate those claims. Stewart provided no evidence that Trump intends to make a disclosure.

What the Pentagon's Review Says About UFO Claims

Clearer footage could help investigators assess an object's shape or movement. It would not, by itself, establish that the object came from beyond Earth. Investigators would need to verify when, where and how a recording was made, and rule out ordinary explanations before drawing conclusions about its origin.

Claims about alien remains would require independently testable samples and records showing where they came from. Those steps would help establish whether a sample was biological, where it originated and whether its chain of custody could be traced.

The Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) addressed related allegations in its 2024 report, Report on the Historical Record of U.S. Government Involvement with UAP, Volume I. The review covered US government investigations of unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP, dating to 1945.

AARO said no US government investigation, academic-sponsored research or official review panel had confirmed that a UAP sighting represented extraterrestrial technology.

The office also said it found no empirical evidence for claims that the US government and private companies had reverse-engineered extraterrestrial technology.

The report noted that many sightings remain unresolved, often because the available data is limited or poor quality. An unidentified sighting, therefore, is not in itself proof of an extraterrestrial origin.