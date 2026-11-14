Stephen King posted an alien-themed message on X during a nationwide FAA ground stop in the United States on 13 November 2026. The Federal Aviation Administration attributed the disruption to a telecommunications outage.

The restriction was reportedly lifted after a few hours. The agency had described a 'temporary telecommunications outage', while Sean Duffy stated on X that communications problems were affecting Air Route Traffic Control Centers and that FAA technicians were working on the issue.

Stephen King Posts About Aliens During FAA Outage

King's message suggested that extraterrestrials had arrived and that their presence was being concealed to prevent public panic. His post provided no evidence supporting those suggestions.

'The aliens have landed. That's the REAL reason for the ground stop. They don't want to start a worldwide panic. They are blind but can hear like a motherf**ker,' King wrote.

His wording did not establish whether he intended the remarks literally. The message nevertheless placed an alien explanation alongside an incident for which the FAA had identified a telecommunications problem.

Other X users also posted about extraterrestrials. 'The alien mothership is here,' one wrote.

Another framed the possibility as a hypothetical scenario rather than an established event.

'Can you imagine if it was actually the great disclosure event that's been rumored lol,' the user wrote.

Some posts connected the aviation disruption with reports of a Microsoft outage. Others suggested that it could be a distraction or linked to a fabricated cyberattack. None of those posts provided evidence establishing what caused the ground stop.

'First Microsoft now this ... 👀😳 I've retired my conspiracy theorist ways.. well most of them, but them ways and my prepper ways too about to come right back,' another user wrote.

The excerpts reflected speculation about the disruption. They did not establish a connection between the reported outages or provide support for claims of extraterrestrial involvement.

Official FAA Outage Account Differs From Stephen King's Post

Duffy and Markwayne Mullin addressed the incident at a White House news conference. Mullin stated that the FAA outage was unrelated to Microsoft's global outage and rejected suggestions that a cyberattack was responsible.

His remarks concerned those specific explanations. The account of the news conference did not establish that officials had addressed King's alien-themed post.

Duffy attributed the ground stop to 'old legacy equipment' and an 'incredibly old air traffic control system'. He reportedly called for Congress to provide $50 billion to improve the system.

That explanation focused on ageing infrastructure, while the FAA's announcement identified the immediate problem as a telecommunications outage. Neither statement provided support for the alien speculation circulating on X.

Beyond Stephen King's Post, SMART's Role Is Disputed

A separate report cited an unnamed source who attributed the outage to SMART, described as an AI-supported FAA air traffic system. Duffy stated at Friday's White House news conference that SMART was not responsible for the ground stop.

The allegation about SMART's role rested on the report's unnamed source and was not presented as a confirmed finding. The reported timing of SMART's introduction alone does not establish that the system caused the outage.

The report described SMART as a platform combining information about flight paths, schedules, weather and other factors in one place. It described the system as anticipating airspace constraints and other potential problems. The same report stated that SMART had been introduced three days before the disruption.