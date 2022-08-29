The Darksiders, a hack-and-slash action-adventure video game franchise, has already released four games since 2010, with a new one reportedly still in production. For fans of the supernatural-themed franchise, here's what we know about the upcoming game called "Darksiders 4."

Darksiders Overview

The game centres around the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, the last members of the Nephilim, who are in the struggle between Heaven and Hell and are tasked with helping maintain the balance of the universe. In the previous four games, players are in control of a different Horseman as they embark on a quest that pits them against powerful enemies such as Lucifer.

The first game lets the player control the bulky War, in "Darksiders 2," players control the stealthier Death, while the third game introduces the agile Fury. In the "Darksiders Genesis," a spinoff prequel released in 2019, players get to control the fourth and final horseman, Strife.

'Darksiders 4' Story Speculations

A member of the "Darksider 3" development team, Anton Lavrushkin, posted some images to his Artstation account, which many believe could contain hints about the upcoming game's plot. The first artwork shows the Horsemen Death, Fury, and War.

Many are now speculating why Strife was not included in the picture. While the horseman was one of the two main playable characters in the prequel "Darkside Genesis," he is the only horseman to be featured in his own game, which is why many were expecting him to be the main character in "Darkside 4h," Dexerto.com reported.

Of course, Strife's absence in one of the images does not necessarily mean that he won't be in the upcoming title. In fact, his arc in "Darksiders 3" implies that he possesses the experience and knowledge his comrades do not have, especially when it comes to humanity's value. This could mean that Strife will have a very important role to play in "Darksiders 4."

Meanwhile, the second image shows Lilith, suggesting that the demon will once again make her appearance in the upcoming game. In fact, some believe that Lilith will be featured more prominently this time and might even help her children overcome their enemies.

'Darksiders 4' Release Date

Since developers have not yet officially confirmed the "Darksiders 4," it's still too early to speculate a release date for the title at this point. However, keep yourself updated by regularly checking for updates here.