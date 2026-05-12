Most people believe they understand where their money goes each month. Ramit Sethi argues otherwise. The personal finance author says a quick look at someone's bank statement often reveals a gap between what they claim to value and how they actually spend.

According to Sethi, many people drift into financial habits without recognising the emotional triggers quietly shaping their decisions. That idea sits at the centre of 'money dials', a framework he believes can help people align spending with personal fulfilment rather than guilt or routine.

Sethi, author of the bestselling book I Will Teach You to Be Rich and host of the Netflix series How to Get Rich, says understanding these hidden spending priorities is one of the most important steps towards building what he describes as a 'rich life'.

The Spending Patterns That Reveal Personal Priorities

Sethi describes money dials as the categories where people naturally enjoy spending money most. Rather than treating all spending equally, he argues that people should spend generously on areas that genuinely improve their lives while cutting costs aggressively elsewhere.

The concept challenges traditional budgeting advice that often focuses entirely on restriction and sacrifice. According to Sethi, the stronger financial approach is intentional spending. He says the easiest way to identify a dominant money dial is to notice which purchases create genuine excitement rather than regret or social pressure. For some people, that may mean spending on travel. For others, it could involve convenience, health, relationships or self-improvement.

Ramit Sethi's 10 'Money Dials'

Sethi identifies 10 major spending categories that shape financial behaviour:

Convenience

Travel

Health and fitness

Experiences

Food and dining

Relationships

Generosity

Luxury

Social status

Self-improvement

Convenience spending may include food delivery services, ridesharing apps or household automation that saves time. Travel-focused spenders may prioritise holidays, international trips, and premium accommodation. Others direct money towards gym memberships, fine dining, education courses, luxury products or charitable giving. Sethi argues that there is no universally correct dial. The key is recognising which categories genuinely improve quality of life rather than spending out of habit or comparison.

Why Spending Habits Often Become Misaligned

One of Sethi's main concerns is that many people unknowingly spend money on things they do not truly value. Subscriptions accumulate. Daily routines become automatic. Lifestyle inflation quietly expands over time.

As a result, spending patterns may stop reflecting personal priorities altogether. A person who deeply values travel, for example, may discover most discretionary income disappears into online shopping or recurring subscriptions instead. Sethi says reviewing bank statements closely can expose these contradictions. The exercise may feel uncomfortable, but he believes it offers a clearer picture of what financial behaviour actually says about someone's life.

Behavioural Psychology Supports the Idea

The broader behavioural science behind Sethi's framework has also attracted attention from psychologists studying financial decision-making. Dr Brad Klontz, a clinical psychologist and certified financial planner at Creighton University, has researched what he describes as 'money scripts'. These are unconscious beliefs about money often formed during childhood. Research referenced by the American Psychological Association suggests those beliefs can continue influencing adult spending patterns, even when they conflict with long-term goals or stated values.

Steph Wagner, author of Fly! A Woman's Guide to Financial Freedom and Building a Life You Love, has also written about the role self-awareness plays in shaping healthier financial habits. In a January 2026 article for CNBC Make It, Wagner argued that understanding personal financial behaviour can help individuals make more intentional decisions about spending and saving.

The $500 Exercise Designed to Test Your Priorities

To put the money dial concept into practice, Sethi recommends a simple exercise. If financially possible, he suggests spending £500 or the equivalent amount on something connected directly to a person's primary money dial. For someone focused on experiences, that might mean booking a memorable trip or event. For another person, it could involve investing in education, fitness or family time.

The goal is not reckless spending. Instead, Sethi says the exercise is designed to help people experience deliberate spending without guilt. The approach also connects to his broader 'Conscious Spending Plan', which encourages balancing fixed costs, savings and investments alongside discretionary spending.