A simple, steady approach to credit card rewards may deliver better value than chasing increasingly complex perks. There is a quiet lesson in the way Warren Buffett approaches investing. It is not built on speed or constant change, but on clarity, patience, and staying within what he calls a 'circle of competence.'

That philosophy is now being applied to a far more ordinary part of personal finance — the credit cards people use every day. According to executives in the banking sector, many consumers may be overcomplicating how they earn rewards, often reducing the value they ultimately receive.

Applying The Buffett Mindset To Spending

Buffett has long advocated for simple, understandable strategies, including investing in broad index funds rather than chasing complex opportunities. A similar principle applies to credit cards, says Chris Fred, head of credit cards and unsecured lending at TD Bank.

In comments reported by Fortune, Fred argued that straightforward cash-back cards often outperform more complicated rewards structures for the average consumer. In practical terms, that means using a flat-rate card that offers consistent returns on every purchase — without rotating categories, spending caps, or activation requirements.

The Limits of Points Chasing

Modern credit cards are built around incentives — dining bonuses, travel multipliers, and seasonal promotions. For a small group of highly organised users, these systems can generate strong returns. But they require precision and constant attention.

This approach, often referred to as 'churning,' involves opening multiple cards, tracking reward categories, and maximising sign-up bonuses. For most consumers, however, the strategy proves difficult to sustain. Fred noted that while many believe they can outperform a simple 2 per cent cash-back rate, real-world behaviour often tells a different story. Everyday spending decisions — at supermarkets, fuel stations, or restaurants — are rarely optimised in the moment. Over time, these small inefficiencies can reduce overall returns.

When Complexity Reduces Value

Rewards cards frequently advertise higher earning rates across specific categories. But spending patterns are not always predictable. A purchase made on the wrong card, a missed bonus category, or a forgotten promotion can all diminish the expected value.

Read more More Than Half Of Young Americans Are Stuck In A Credit Card Trap — There May Be A Way Out More Than Half Of Young Americans Are Stuck In A Credit Card Trap — There May Be A Way Out

In some cases, managing rewards effectively requires detailed tracking — something many users are unlikely to maintain consistently. Flat-rate cards, by contrast, eliminate this friction. Every transaction earns the same return, removing the need for ongoing decision-making.

Many rewards cards also carry significant annual fees, sometimes approaching $1,000. These fees are typically offset by a range of benefits — travel credits, dining offers, and access to exclusive services. However, those benefits only hold value if they are actively used.

Fred warned that higher fees can create pressure to redeem perks simply to justify the cost. Missed or unused benefits effectively reduce the card's overall value. In addition, some rewards require activation or are time-limited, increasing the likelihood that they go unused.

Why Rewards Still Appeal

Despite these challenges, rewards cards remain highly popular. Internal survey data from TD Bank indicates that a large majority of consumers actively seek discounts and plan to use credit card rewards for seasonal or holiday spending.

For many, rewards influence everyday decisions — where to shop, dine, or travel. This creates a form of behavioural lock-in. Once consumers commit to a card with an annual fee, they are more likely to continue using it in order to justify the cost.

The core question is not whether rewards programmes are valuable but how effectively they are used. For disciplined users willing to track categories and maximise benefits, complex systems can deliver higher returns.

For most consumers, however, simplicity may offer a more reliable outcome. Buffett's philosophy provides a useful framework: focus on what is easy to understand, minimise unnecessary decisions, and prioritise consistency over optimisation.

A Practical Financial Choice

Not every financial decision needs to be maximised. In the case of credit cards, a predictable, flat-rate return may outperform a theoretically higher — but inconsistently achieved — reward structure.

The difference is not just mathematical. It reflects behaviour, habits, and the limits of attention in everyday life. Sometimes, the most effective strategy is not the most sophisticated one — but the one that is easiest to follow consistently.