Two Instagram personalities famous for their property portfolios are under fire for allegedly operating a Ponzi scheme. Officials claim the pair lured people in with low-cost housing opportunities in Cleveland, only to allegedly defraud their investors.

The case has drawn widespread attention because of the couple's online presence, where they showcased luxury lifestyles and promoted themselves as self-made millionaires. Federal authorities now allege that behind the glossy social media image lay a scheme that left backers with heavy losses and unanswered questions.

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Couple Under Investigation

Gregory and Danielle Parker used their 'bigbizzneesss' Instagram profile to showcase a life of luxury and success. The married couple from Philadelphia branded themselves as self-made millionaires, charging fees to show others how to replicate their fast-paced financial gains. This strategy helped them build a massive community of 377,000 followers through a constant stream of over 33,000 posts.

Authorities allege the couple pocketed thousands of dollars from individuals who thought their money was being used for property deals. Rather than investing as promised, the pair reportedly spent the cash on a high-end lifestyle, renting expensive cars and flying in private jets. They then showcased these perks on social media to further sell the image of their supposed financial triumphs.

Federal Charges and Financial Collapse

According to an indictment unsealed on Monday, the Parkers face federal conspiracy and wire fraud charges in Cleveland. Court documents do not currently show any legal representation for the pair, and a date for them to appear in court has not been scheduled.

Legal documents state the Parkers operated the operation from 2017 until its eventual downfall in 2023. The collapse followed a wave of legal actions and a filing for bankruptcy that brought their activities to a halt.

While the indictment omits a specific total for the stolen funds, it notes that the couple owed backers roughly $946,000 (about £696,000) by 2021. Furthermore, bankruptcy filings reveal that various creditors have come forward claiming they are owed $1.8 million (£1.3 million) in total.

Social Media Bait and Lavish Spending

The Parkers enticed backers through numerous videos in which Gregory Parker branded himself a 'real-estate mogul.' These uploads served as a primary tool to draw people in by showcasing his supposed expertise and status in the property market.

Prosecutors claim the couple shared footage of their Bahamas holidays and Lamborghini drives to validate their success. The indictment suggests they used investor funds to cover $19,000 (£14,000) monthly leases for 11 high-end vehicles and dropped over $20,000 (£15,000) on a single private flight from Miami to Cleveland.

Workshops and Promised Property Management

According to the indictment, the Parkers attracted further backers through both digital and face-to-face workshops. One specific three-day event in May 2022, titled 'Rolling with the Parkers,' took place at the Hyatt Regency in central Cleveland. Federal prosecutors also noted that the pair heavily promoted opportunities involving the purchase, development, and renovation of buildings across Cleveland and East Cleveland.

The couple informed backers they would hand-pick a property for them from a portfolio of roughly 40 buildings they supposedly owned in Cleveland and East Cleveland. Prosecutors state the Parkers used the investors' cash to cover down payments and managed every aspect of the paperwork. For an extra charge, the pair also offered to oversee the renovation of these buildings.

Guaranteed Returns and Deceptive Tactics

The indictment reveals the couple guaranteed backers returns of up to 20% by claiming rental income would far exceed standard Cleveland market rates. Through these lofty promises, they reportedly attracted over 100 individuals from various US states and Canada, according to legal records and bankruptcy documents.

The indictment details how the pair convinced backers to finance various property upgrades, such as the purchase of a building on Harvard Road in Cleveland for $220,000 (£162,000). Another instance involved an investment of $230,000 (£170,000) for a property on Hastings Avenue in East Cleveland, alongside several other similar deals.

Whenever backers questioned the status of their funds, the couple allegedly employed 'lulling techniques' to keep them at bay. Prosecutors claim the Parkers deflected blame onto third parties, pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as a hurdle, or issued minor payments and teased future opportunities to prevent anyone from going to the police.

Disastrous Outcome for Victims

According to the indictment, the results for those who invested were disastrous. While some backers never actually received a deed, others were handed keys to dilapidated buildings, and many were eventually pushed to sell their holdings for less than they paid.