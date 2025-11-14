David Harbour has been described as 'noticeably absent' from several major promotional events for the final season of Stranger Things, following claims that co-star Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying complaint against him before filming. Harbour has not publicly addressed the allegation, and Netflix has declined to comment on the matter.

The report, first surfaced in early November 2025, alleges that Brown filed an internal workplace complaint before production on Season 5 began. The complaint did not involve any claims of sexual misconduct, but reportedly detailed inappropriate behaviour that Brown felt needed to be documented.

Complaint and Reported Internal Investigation

Brown submitted a complaint to Netflix executives before cameras rolled on Season 5, prompting an internal review. The outlet noted that the investigation was handled privately within the studio. No official findings have been released, and neither Brown, Harbour nor Netflix have publicly confirmed details of the process.

While Netflix has not commented directly on the allegation, executive producer Shawn Levy addressed the importance of workplace conduct at the show's premiere. Speaking broadly about the cast, he said: 'We view this cast as family... respect has always been the bedrock.'

Harbour's Reduced Promotional Presence Raises Questions

Harbour's reduced visibility during the latest round of press engagements is a notable shift, given his central role as Jim Hopper and his historically prominent involvement in past press tours. Harbour walked the red carpet alongside Brown at the Los Angeles premiere of Season 5. Still, several media outlets observed that his participation in junkets, interviews and photo calls appeared limited. The studio has not explained the scaled-back presence.

Season 5 Prepares To Launch Amid Off-Screen Scrutiny

Season 5 of Stranger Things is set to premiere on 26 November 2025, with additional episodes arriving in December and a feature-length finale scheduled for New Year's Eve. The series marks the conclusion of a global phenomenon that began in 2016, with Harbour and Brown having portrayed one of the show's most emotionally resonant on-screen relationships.

Brown, now 21, and Harbour, 50, have not publicly addressed the dynamics of their working relationship outside the show. Their personal rapport has generally remained private throughout the series' run.

As fans prepare for the final chapter, attention has shifted not only to the story's conclusion but also to the workplace culture surrounding one of Netflix's flagship productions. With no formal public disclosure about the internal investigation, questions remain about how the allegations may influence Harbour's involvement in the show's concluding promotional cycle.

For now, the actor's limited public presence juxtaposed with Brown's continued engagement has added an unexpected layer of intrigue to the series' final season.