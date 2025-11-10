The woman who is perhaps the reason for Stranger Things star David Harbour and singer Lily Allen's split is poking a little fun at the controversy. Natalie Tippett, who admitted to having an affair with Harbour, hinted at the name 'Madeline' in posts on social media as she celebrated her birthday.

The woman being referred to as 'Madeline' by Lily Allen in her latest album, West End Girl, pokes fun at her association with the scandal. Natalie Tippett, a costume designer linked to David Harbour while he was married to Allen, poked fun at her affair with the Stranger Things star on social media. Tippett shared some posts from her friends alluding to the pseudonym on Instagram as she celebrated her 35th birthday over the weekend.

One friend of Tippett's shared a photo of her working out next to the children's character Madeline and a photo of a building called Le Madeleine. Natalie shared the photos, adding a laughing emoji to the picture of the building with the name. Another friend shared a simple greeting, jokingly almost calling Tippett Madeline.

'Happy birthday Mad- I mean Natalie!!' said the post.

Who is Madeline?

Coinciding with Allen and Harbour's split was the release of her album West End Girl, the songs of which are widely believed to be based on her experiences with the actor. Most of the songs heavily alluded to Harbour's infidelity and her possible confrontation with the other woman she referred to as Madeline.

Since the release, it has led many fans and listeners to wonder who Madeline might be. It had also drawn comparisons to Beyonce's 2016 album Lemonade. But the report by the Daily Mail revealed Tippett as the woman Allen referred to as 'Madeline.'

Tippett, a New Orleans native, shared that she has listened to the song.

'Of course I've heard the song,' said Tippett. 'But I have a family and things to protect. I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and I understand this is going on. It's a little bit scary for me.'

When asked if she knew her private text messages to Harbour would later be used or alluded to in songs in Allen's album, Tippett said she did.

'Yeah,' said Tippett. 'I just don't feel comfortable talking about it at the moment.'

The outlet alleges that Harbour met Tippett while filming the 2021 Netflix movie We Have a Ghost in New Orleans, with their affair starting shortly after filming began. Even as the movie wrapped, Harbour allegedly flew Tippett to his home in Atlanta, Georgia where the two of them would continue their affair while the Stranger Things star was still married to Allen.

It would later be exposed when Allen found an incriminating text message on Harbour's phone. Allen would later incorporate the text messages in some of her songs like 'Tennis,' and 'Madeline.

Lily Allen Says She is Not Looking for Revenge After Split

Speaking to Interview magazine on 28 October, Allen said she is not interested in revenge following her split from Harbour.

'I mean I wrote this record in 10 days in December and I feel very differently about the whole situation now,' said the singer. 'We all go through breakups and it's always f***ing brutal. But I don't think it's that often than you feel inclined to write about it while you're in it.'

Allen said that she was telling a story in this album, and that is what is fun about it.

'It's viscerally like going through the motions,' Allen continued. 'At the time I was trying to process things and that's great in terms of the album, but I don't feel confused or angry now. I don't need revenge.'