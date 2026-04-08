A daylight fireball meteor was seen across parts of the US East Coast on 7 April 2026, with sightings reported in Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Hundreds of eyewitnesses submitted reports to the American Meteor Society after the object appeared in the sky at around 2:34 p.m. Eastern Time, describing a bright streak that remained visible for several seconds despite the afternoon sunlight.

NASA confirmed the meteoroid was travelling at roughly 30,000 miles per hour (48,000 kilometres per hour). Analysis indicates it first became visible about 48 miles (77.2 km) above the Atlantic Ocean off Long Island, travelled approximately 117 miles (188 km) on a south-westerly path, and disintegrated around 27 miles (43.4 km) above southern New Jersey. The trajectory was reconstructed using eyewitness accounts alongside camera footage from across the region.

Path And Atmospheric Entry

The meteoroid moved at high altitude and burned up before reaching the ground, with no impact sites identified. As it entered the atmosphere, intense heat caused the object to glow brightly in a process known as ablation, producing the visible streak commonly associated with meteors.

#MeteorSighting: Eyewitnesses in Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania reported a daytime fireball on Tuesday, April 7, at 2:34 p.m. EDT. First visibility of the meteor was at 48 miles above the Atlantic Ocean, off the shore of Mastic Beach on Long Island.… pic.twitter.com/OYsbPC3sbT — NASA Space Alerts (@NASASpaceAlerts) April 7, 2026

Its exceptional brightness allowed it to be seen in daylight, which is far less common than night-time sightings due to the level of luminosity required. Fireballs visible during the day must reach extreme brightness, often exceeding that of Venus, to stand out against the sky.

Eyewitness Reports Across Multiple States

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The scale of the event was reflected in the number of reports submitted within hours. The American Meteor Society recorded at least 186 sightings across multiple states, with additional reports continuing to be logged after the initial event.

Witnesses described a bright flash followed by coloured fragments moving across the sky. Some reported green and white streaks, while others said the object appeared to break apart into multiple pieces before disappearing.

Several observers noted that the fireball remained visible for a number of seconds, while others said its intensity made it stand out even against direct sunlight. The consistency of these accounts has helped researchers confirm the object's path and behaviour during atmospheric entry.

Reports Of Sound And Ground Vibrations

Some residents reported hearing loud sounds shortly after the sighting, including what were described as thunder-like booms. Local authorities later said these sounds were not linked to the meteor.

NEWS🚨: Astronomers say the surge of large fireball events worldwide recently "warrants serious investigation"



About a dozen of the biggest are all coming from the same place in space



(via American Meteor Society) pic.twitter.com/sMngNNCtnT — All day Astronomy (@forallcurious) March 30, 2026

Officials confirmed that military aircraft were conducting scheduled training exercises in the region at the time. Meteors of this size and altitude do not typically produce audible effects at ground level, supporting the assessment that the sounds were unrelated.

Scientific Context And Ongoing Analysis

Early analysis suggests the meteoroid may have originated from debris in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Objects of this type can be displaced from their orbits and eventually enter Earth's atmosphere at high speed.

Most burn up before reaching the surface, as occurred in this event. Researchers are continuing to analyse eyewitness reports and video footage to refine details such as speed, angle of entry and composition.

Events like this provide valuable data for scientists studying near-Earth objects and atmospheric entry behaviour, particularly when supported by a high volume of consistent public observations.