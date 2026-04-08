Apple's long‑rumoured iPhone Fold is still on course for a September 2026 reveal, with the foldable iPhone now in trial production and expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro in Apple's usual autumn window, according to reporting by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The iPhone Fold, Apple's first entry into the folding‑screen market, is said to go on sale 'around the same time' or 'soon after' the flagship Pro models.

Read more Apple's iPhone Fold Launch Window Slides, Staggered Rollout Could Extend Into 2027 Apple's iPhone Fold Launch Window Slides, Staggered Rollout Could Extend Into 2027

Speculation that the iPhone Fold might slip into 2027 has been swirling for weeks, driven in large part by a report from Japanese outlet Nikkei. That report said Apple's engineers were grappling with issues 'more complex and taking longer to resolve than anticipated', raising the prospect of a year-long delay. Apple has not commented publicly, and the timetable remains unconfirmed, so any launch projections for now remain speculative.

Trial Production Suggests iPhone Fold Is Moving On Schedule

Gurman's latest account effectively pushes back on Nikkei's narrative. He describes iPhone Fold development as 'progressing smoothly', saying Apple still plans to place the device in its familiar September launch slot.

That squares, at least in part, with analysis from long‑time Apple watcher Ming‑Chi Kuo. Writing in December, Kuo warned that the complexity of the iPhone Fold display could restrict initial supply and cause early shortages, but he did not predict a formal delay to the release date. In other words, getting one might be hard, but seeing one on stage in September still looks likely.

NEW: Apple’s foldable iPhone is - as of now - on track for a September debut with the iPhone 18 Pro. While supply could be limited initially, it’s also on track to go on sale at the same time - or soon after - the Pro models. Nikkei report is off base. https://t.co/MUUhYoHCiM — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 7, 2026

Just two weeks ago, Gurman indicated the iPhone Fold would probably ship after the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max. His latest reporting now suggests Apple wants the foldable to reach the market broadly in step with those models. He also notes that 'timing isn't final', reflecting Apple's practice of keeping its launch options open until late in the development cycle.

Under the bonnet, the iPhone Fold remains in the engineering verification phase. At this stage, Apple and its manufacturing partners are still testing and adjusting the design rather than producing finished retail units. Separate leaks this week pointed to trial production beginning at partner factories, a step that typically precedes full‑scale manufacturing by several months.

The iPhone Fold is reportedly still on track for a September launch with the iPhone 18 Pro!



Supply could be limited at first



Source: Mark Gurman pic.twitter.com/dXN8mrETO7 — Apple Cycle (@theapplecycle) April 7, 2026

Those reports are consistent with Apple's usual iPhone production pattern. As more workers inside supplier plants gain access to prototype hardware, leaks tend to increase, often producing overlapping or conflicting claims about whether a device is comfortably on schedule or facing engineering challenges. The current mix of reports around the iPhone Fold fits that familiar pattern.

Inside The iPhone Fold: Design And Specifications Taking Shape

Beyond the launch window, early information indicates that the iPhone Fold is on track to be the most radical iPhone redesign in more than a decade. Even sources generally positive towards Apple have described it as the company's most interesting handset in ten years.

Leaked specifications suggest the iPhone Fold will function as a compact phone that opens into a small tablet. When folded, the display is reported to measure about 5.5 inches. Unfolded, it would expand to around 7.8 inches, with a 4:3 aspect ratio closer to an iPad than to a traditional elongated smartphone screen.

Will you get the iPhone fold this September ? pic.twitter.com/hsXolU3lb1 — CUBIC3 (@Geecube3) April 4, 2026

Thickness is expected to be a key selling point. The device is reported to be roughly 4.5mm thick when open, which would make it slimmer than many current tablets. In terms of overall footprint, leaks suggest it will be wider and shorter than existing foldable phones from rival manufacturers, again aligning it visually with the iPad family rather than simply stretching the current iPhone form factor.

Dummy models said to be based on the iPhone Fold design surfaced online this week, but they closely resemble a set of 3D‑printed mock‑ups posted by a MacRumors forum member in May 2025. The similarity has raised questions about how much genuinely new information the latest models provide, and whether some recent 'leaks' are in fact older fan renders being recirculated.

📱 The first real look at Apple’s foldable iPhone just dropped.



👀 A hands-on video of dummy units is going viral, showing the hinge, size, and design up close.



⚠️ It’s not an official device—but it’s coming from the supply chain. according to: @SonnyDickson



🔥 If real, this… pic.twitter.com/xioe3Wt8ZT — THE INFORMANT (@TheInformantUSA) April 7, 2026

Even so, the general direction appears consistent. Apple is understood to be working on a book‑style foldable aimed at bridging the gap between phone and tablet, using an aspect ratio and form factor familiar to iPad users. Key performance details, including long‑term durability, crease visibility and real‑world battery life, remain unknown.

Rumours Likely To Intensify Ahead Of Possible 2026 Launch

Analysts and supply‑chain watchers expect iPhone Fold rumours to increase in frequency ahead of Apple's usual September launch window. With trial production reportedly under way and the device still in engineering verification, even minor adjustments in Apple's supplier network are likely to prompt new predictions about whether the folding iPhone is ahead of schedule, delayed or tracking existing expectations.

Apple has not officially acknowledged the device or confirmed any launch date. Until executives present it on stage at a product event, the timing remains subject to change. For now, however, the available reporting indicates that consumers hoping to see an iPhone Fold in 2026 still have grounds to keep a potential upgrade pencilled in for the autumn.