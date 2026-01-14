NetEase Games has confirmed that Deadpool will join the Marvel Rivals roster on 16 January 2026, debuting as the hero shooter's first-ever 'three-in-one' hybrid character. In a move that aligns with the character's fourth-wall-breaking nature, the 'Merc with a Mouth' will be playable across all three of the game's core roles: Duelist, Strategist, and Vanguard.

The announcement was made during a 'Dev Vision' broadcast on 13 January, where creative director Guangguang revealed that Deadpool would headline Season 6, titled 'Night at the Museum.' The update represents a significant shift in the game's class-based architecture, offering players the ability to swap Wade Wilson's role mid-match.

A Triple-Threat Mechanic

Typically, Marvel Rivals characters are locked into a single role. Duelists focus on damage, Vanguards serve as tanks, and Strategists provide healing and utility. However, Deadpool's kit has been designed to adapt to the team's immediate needs, as reported by Esports.gg.

As a Duelist, Deadpool utilises his signature dual katanas and pistols to deal high-velocity damage. His abilities include a 'Jackpot' mechanic where mid-air strikes can lead to instant-kill potential. His kit as a Strategist is a lot more straightforward, with Deadpool generating an aura around himself to heal surrounding allies. He can also shoot to heal at range. Playing as a Vanguard allows for throwing in a barrier that blocks enemy Ultimates. Inspired by his rapid healing, this iteration can soak up significant damage and generate shields, according to GamingBolt.

Players will be able to select their preferred role upon spawning and can switch classes during a match after a respawn, providing teams with unprecedented tactical flexibility, as confirmed by ComicBook.com.

Season 6: Night at the Museum

The new season is themed around an intergalactic disaster at the Collector's Museum. Alongside Deadpool, the update introduces a new convoy map titled 'Museum of Contemplation,' scheduled to arrive on 29 January. The narrative premise suggests that Deadpool is responsible for releasing various creatures and 'Museum variants' of classic heroes, as seen in the Official Season 6 Trailer.

The expansion also introduces new 'Team-Up' abilities. Notable among these is the 'Mr. Pool's Interdimensional Toy Box' where Deadpool acts as an anchor for Jeff the Land Shark. When activated, Jeff spits out toys that spray water to heal allies while creating a distracting visual effect featuring Deadpool's own drawings to baffle opponents, as detailed by Prima Games.

Balance Shifts and New Features

Beyond the arrival of Wade Wilson, Season 6 brings a substantial balance patch. Several veteran heroes are receiving adjustments to remain competitive with the new hybrid meta. Captain America, Hulk, and Doctor Strange are slated for buffs in the Vanguard category, while Duelists like Daredevil are seeing nerfs to balance their damage output.

Wade Wilson is the full package (or so he claims).



Witty-packed banter and flashy moves aren't all that Deadpool has to offer. Picture devastating damage output, an impenetrable shield, AND swift healing.



Wait... in that case— that might actually make him the full package.… pic.twitter.com/TZPfmAVWtj — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) January 13, 2026

According to The Game Post, the update will also introduce a new 'Photo Mode' arriving in the Times Square non-combat map. This feature will allow players to adjust camera angles, use filters, and capture high-fidelity shots of their heroes in various emotes.

As Marvel Rivals enters its first season of 2026, the introduction of a role-swapping character marks a bold experiment in hero-shooter design. Whether Deadpool's versatile kit will become a staple of competitive play or a chaotic outlier remains to be seen when servers go live this Friday, 16 January at 9:00 AM UTC.