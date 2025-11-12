NetEase has finally confirmed the next characters for Marvel Rivals. When Season 5 launches on 14 November, fan-favourite X-Man, Gambit is going to arrive first in the game. Then when patch 5.5 hits, we're going to get his love interest, Rogue.

Alongside the couple are a host of new features and ways to enjoy the game. The most major being a new large map which introduces massive 18v18 battles. It will be exciting to see massive superhero battles in the map.

The developers have also added a new New York map but it isn't intended for fights. It's instead a social hub that can have 100 players in it at the same time. Players can socialise, show off their skins, and emotes in the new map.

Last of the major additions is cross-progression. This means players can access their skins and accounts when on both PC and consoles. However, players can only play Ranked on their original platform.

While all these are exciting, fans are mostly looking forward to the next characters to join the game. NetEase has yet to reveal the list of characters coming to the game. However, past leaks suggests that a few popular names are coming next after Gambit and Rogue.

Leaked Characters for Marvel Rivals

The Marvel Rivals community are very focused when it comes to datamining the game and seeing which characters are likely to come in the future. As of now, NetEase is following a strict at least two hero per season release pattern, with one launching at the start and the other launching at post.

So far, the leaks have been accurate, as they've predicted the launch of the Fantastic Four, Daredevil, and the Gambit and Rogue. Other upcoming characters based on the leak include:

Beast

Captain Marvel

Colossus

Crystal

Cyclops

Daredevil - LAUNCHED in Season 4.5

Deadpool

Gambit - LAUNCHING In Season 5

Hit-Monkey

The Hood (maybe Ghost Rider)

Jia Jing (Now believed to be Rogue)

Jubilee

Locus

MODOK

Nightcrawler

Paste Pot Pete (Now believed to be Else Bloodstone)

Professor X

Quicksilver

Rogue - LAUNCHING in Season 5.5

Now, being here doesn't mean that the character will be launched in the future. Most of the characters on the list are in the conceptualisation stage for now so they might not see the light of day.

Of the list, Gambit, Rogue, and Professor X have been there the longest. The first two are officially getting launched this season but what about Professor X?

As per leakers, the developers are now actively working on the skills of Professor X. They've gone as far as naming his abilities which are X-Men Collection, Potential Stimulation, and Mind Projection. It's also been revealed that he'll be a Strategist.

Players are speculating that Professor X will be launching as a surprise playable character before Marvel Rivals Season 15 ends. Considering that NetEase is focused on X-Men characters this season, this seems like a good surprise waiting to happen.

These are all just rumours and leaks though so take it with a grain of salt. It's worth noting that whenever a character's development is already deep, the release isn't too far off.