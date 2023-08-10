In lieu of flowers, the family of Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock's long-time partner, had requested for donations to be made to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital. The plea led to a positive outcome as it has resulted in an incredible spike in ALS donations.

There has been an outpouring of support since Randall died on Aug. 5 following a three-year private battle with the incurable disease. He was 57. According to the ALS Association, donations are now up 500% compared to the same time last year.

The organisation told TMZ that it is "grateful for the amazing outpouring of support in honor of Bryan." It said the money coming in will help with its "urgent work to make ALS a livable disease through local care, national advocacy, and global ALS research."

Randall's family said he "chose early to keep his journey with ALS private" and those who took care of him did their best to honour his request. Bullock also took great efforts to maintain this privacy since he was diagnosed in 2020.

According to the Daily Mail, the 59-year-old actress secretly oversaw and funded his round-the-clock care. Amid rumours they have broken up, they were reportedly "more together than ever" in her Beverly Hills home and that she was by his side when he died.

One unnamed insider told the publication that she kept him "hidden away in the back of the house. It's so big that you could conceal what was going on with him but towards the end she really didn't let people into the home beyond the doctors and nurses who were looking after him."

The source added that rumours they had called it quits were "quite convenient for them" because they helped "conceal what was really going on." It was reportedly easier for people to assume that they have not seen Randall with Bullock in public because they have broken up.

Meanwhile, another insider said Randall's illness absolutely strained their relationship and was especially hard for the children, Louis, 13, and Laila, 11. He reportedly lived for a while in one of Bullock's Malibu properties because it was by the ocean.

"I think some people assumed they had split because it looked like they were living separately, but they weren't. She'd have the house stocked up with everything he needed, and his nurses would go there," the source shared.

Bullock took great measures to make sure no one knew about Randall's ALS battle. She allegedly "stopped letting people in the house" and all COVID-19 testing "was done outside, at the pool house, two, even three times a week."

A third source called it a "a huge undertaking, and the general understanding was that it was because Bryan was in there, in the back of the house, receiving care." It was said to have been a "horrible situation" and during the early stages, Randall sought the help of a psychologist "because of the progression of the illness or the mental toll of coping with it."

Likewise, Bullock reportedly "stopped throwing her annual Easter parties" and "wouldn't let anyone come to her place anymore unless it was outside by the pool." She also goes to her friends' homes instead of them going to her house to visit her.

Insiders claimed that Randall "was on oxygen and all sorts of medication" and that before he died, his mother and his daughter Skylar, 30, from a previous relationship, visited a few months at different times.

Randall and Bullock met in January 2015 when she asked him to take photos of her son Louis' birthday. They went public with their relationship later that year and were together for eight years.