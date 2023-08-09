Sandra Bullock put her acting career on hold for a year to take care of her long-time partner Bryan Randall as he privately battled Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis or ALS. Her last film with Channing Tatum titled "The Lost City," was released in 2022.

Randall, a photographer-turned-model, was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease three years ago, according to his family who announced his death. In a statement sent to People, his family shared their "great sadness" at his passing at the age of 57 on Aug. 5. He "passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS."

The statement continued, "Randall chose early to keep his journey with ALS private, and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

The family did not specify when exactly he was diagnosed, but his three-year battle means it was in 2020. In 2022, while promoting "The Lost City" on CBS Sunday Morning, Bullock shared that she was taking time off from acting to spend more time with her family.

"I want to be at home. I'm not doing anyone any favours who's investing in a project if I'm saying, 'I just want to be at home.' Cause I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing," she said.

She also confirmed that the comedy film was going to be her last film for a while adding, "And I don't know what 'a while' is. I don't know what that is."

A top Hollywood producer told Page Six that unbeknownst to the public, Bullock paused her Hollywood career to take care of Randall saying, "I am gutted for her." It is believed that only a few people in the entertainment business knew of Randall's ALS battle, including Tatum and Ryan Reynolds.

Meanwhile, a CAA-connected source added that the actress' agents would have known of what she went through. She was pictured in April last year looking exhausted as she left dinner with her agent Kevin Huvane.

"I know that her agents have been extremely protective of her. No one said a word, " the insider said.

Indeed, Bullock took great care of Randall as he battled ALS. Her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, shared an Instagram tribute and wrote, "ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home."

Bullock largely kept her relationship with Randall private. They first met when she asked him to photograph her son Louis' birthday party in January 2015. They made their relationship public later that year and even attended Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding together.

While not officially married, she had called him "the love of my life" during a Red Table Talk appearance in 2021. She also praised his ability to handle tough situations saying, "He's the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who's very Christian, and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him."

At this time, Randall's family is asking for privacy as they grieve and come to terms with his death. In lieu of flowers, they are asking for donations to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital. Bullock has yet to publicly speak about her partner's death but support has already poured in for the actress on social media.