Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall "exchanged vows" in a non-legally binding ceremony during a trip to Arpaud Busson's Three Bees Villa on Harbor Island in December 2017. The intimate ceremony was witnessed by friends and family.

A video obtained by the Daily Mail showed the couple locked in a tight embrace as they slow danced to music playing in the background after the ceremony, which saw them profess their love for each other.

The ceremony, which culminated a 14-day trip to the Bahamas, was for the sake of the children. According to one friend they did it "to kind of seal the deal and show them this was a forever thing. After the ceremony, Louis (13) and Laila (11) started calling Bryan dad." Meanwhile, another guest at the villa said the family was there because it was Randall's birthday on Dec. 31 and "they wanted to celebrate everything all at once."

"The Proposal" actress has no desire to marry again following her divorce from Jesse James in 2010 although she and Randall have been together for eight years after meeting in January 2015.

Bullock had called Randall the "love of my life" during a Red Table Talk appearance in December 2021, in which she explained her decision not to marry him. Her appearance on the show came a year after her long-time partner was diagnosed with the incurable ALS. He fought the disease privately for three years before he died on Aug. 5 at the age of 57. His family confirmed his death in a statement saying that he "passed away peacefully."

You have weathered the storm with a good man, Sandra Bullock. My heart goes to you and your family.



Bryan Randall, you are already missed. pic.twitter.com/L9Aco1u3At — Anne (@adorebullock) August 8, 2023

Tributes have since poured in on social media for Randall and messages of support for the "Miss Congeniality" star as she grieves his death. One fan tweeted, "My heart goes out to Sandra Bullock. She seems like such a great person, friend and all-around good human being. I hope that she can feel the love that we who adore her are sending her way.... I'm truly sorry for the pain she and her children are feeling right now."

Oh my God, I am beyond devastated to learn Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall has passed away from ALS. She called him the love of her life and a beautiful human being. This is awful. I send all my love to Bullock and Randall’s family. What a heartbreaking loss. pic.twitter.com/J8TtDgDeHU — Brian Rowe (@mrbrianrowe) August 7, 2023

Clayton Davis from Variety also posted, "My heart breaks for Sandra Bullock, and her family. Her longtime partner Bryan Randall died over the weekend. He was 57."

Thank you Bryan Randall for loving and caring our Sandy. It’s so sad to hear the sad news that you are gone. I can’t believe it. My heart is aching. This is so sad. 💔😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/CS3GH263yn — we love you bryan (@bullockslays) August 7, 2023

Celebrities also sent their message of support for Bullock and Randall's family including fellow actress Octavia Spencer. She shared that her "heart is broken" as "Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all-around good guy!"

She wrote on Instagram, "My prayers and condolences to their families. RIP Bryan Randall. In heaven, there's a tiny little lady up there who looks an awful lot like me bossing the Angels around. Especially Gabriel. She'll get him to play any song you want to hear."

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding" star Nia Vardalos also commented on an Instagram tribute for Randall from Bullock's sister Gesine Bullock-Prado. She wrote, "Gesine, I only met him a few times but was always touched by his gentlemanly manners. I'm sorry for your loss. Sending much love to your sister, you and your family."

Food Network star Aarti Sequeira chimed in, "I'm so so sorry for your and your sister's loss Gesine. My heart broke when I read the news." ABC News personality Deborah Roberts shared a photo of the couple on Twitter along with her tribute.

So very sad to hear that actress Sandra Bullock has lost her partner in love and life. Bryan Randall died after a quiet battle with ALS. He was only 57. She spoke lovingly of him and his example over the years. pic.twitter.com/hlOsVS2k6o — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) August 8, 2023

The ALS Association also shared their sympathies on Twitter writing, "We are saddened to hear of the passing of Bryan Randall. Our hearts go out to his friends and family."

Meanwhile, members of the public were seen leaving bouquets of flowers outside Bullock's home following news of Randall's death. One man was pictured laying flowers on the sidewalk. The family asks privacy at this time and have yet to release funeral details.