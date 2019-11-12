It has been a few days since "Death Stranding" was released for the PlayStation 4. By now, some gamers might have already finished the game and are left with conflicting opinions regarding its gameplay. Meanwhile, a majority of critics are lauding the action-adventure title for its originality and overall presentation. So far, sources claim Hideo Kojima is apparently happy with all the positive feedback it has been getting. Overall it is shaping up to be a great week for Sony and the Japanese game director, which is further highlighted by two awards given by the Guinness World Records group for a different set of achievements.

Among the gaming community, Kojima is best known for his work on the Metal Gear franchise. During his stint with Konami, he also worked on notable titles such as "Snatcher," "Policenauts," Castlevania: Lord of Shadows," "Zone of the Enders," and more.

On top of the recognition and awards he has won for producing these games, the Japanese gaming icon is now being lauded for a different reason. According to Redmond Pie, he currently holds the record for being a video game director with the most number of followers on two social media platforms.

Hideo Kojima receives the Guinness World Records, for the most followed Game director on Twitter and Instagram! #DeathStranding#TomorrowIsInYourHand#WorldStrandTour2019 pic.twitter.com/9NNAPtLz91 — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) November 10, 2019

Upon checking, he has an impressive 2.8 million followers on Twitter, while his Instagram account boasts an estimated 942,000 followers. Additionally, his Japanese Twitter page shows around 813,000 followers. After his departure from Konami, he ended up with Sony and founded Kojima Productions, which went on to develop "Death Stranding" for the PS4.

His first project under the new banner would go on to grab the attention of gamers and entertainment fans alike. Sources believe his fame skyrocketed even further when the industry found out about his collaboration with Guillermo del Toro for the cancelled "Silent Hills." In addition, those who were able to finish the "P.T." demo were treated to a surprise when Norman Reedus was confirmed to play the protagonist.

Hideo Kojima has been honored in the Guinness Book as the videogame director with the most followers on Twitter AND Instagram.



This is just only the beginning...ðŸ¤©âœ‹!#DeathStranding ðŸ‘¶ðŸ‘ðŸ“¦ðŸš€ðŸŒŽðŸ¾@Kaizerkunkun @KojiPro2015 pic.twitter.com/S3dno4OcAR — GermanStrands (@GermanStrands) November 10, 2019

Eventually, after leaving his previous job and ending up with an even bigger opportunity, Kojima confirmed he was working on "Death Stranding." This time Reedus was not the only A-list actor on the roster. Notable stars such as Mads Mikkelsen, Linday Wagner, Troy Baker, Margaret Qualley, Nicholas Winding Refn, Léa Seydoux, Tommie Earl Jenkins and Emily O'Brien make up the cast. Gamers believe he earned the two awards from Guinness World Records for his active online presence and interaction with fans.