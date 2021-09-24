Debra Messing did not expect to get roasted online after she questioned the choice of hosts for next season's "Saturday Night Live," specifically Kim Kardashian.

The "Will & Grace" star was put on the spot when she asked why the comedy show went with the reality TV star as one of its hosts. Kardashian will reportedly join actors Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, and Owen Wilson for the live stream episodes on Peacock.

Messing tweeted a photo of the announcement from Variety and asked if she is "missing something." She wrote, "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"

Fans of the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star leapt to her defence and shared several reasons why the mum-of-four can do the hosting job. For one, she is said to be promoting her new show on Hulu. Another said she can help with publicity since she has more social media influence given she has millions of followers compared to the actress.

"Let's see, u have 600,000 ish Twitter followers and Kim has 70 million. Maybe that should be your first clue. Obviously, she has a bigger platform than 95% of the celebrities out there and SNL is smart enough to get, no surprise you're not," one fan responded.

Another wrote, "Why Debra Messing ? I mean it says actress in your bio but I've never heard of you or any of your work. Am I missing something ?"

Kardashian has several new ventures despite the end of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Aside from new product launches for SKIMS, she was also one of the voice actors in the "Paw Patrol" movie. According to a fan, she is also "an amazing human being" who is "doing more for people in prison than any other celeb.. plus she's hilarious."

However, there were also those who agreed with Messing and wondered why "Saturday Night Live" chose Kardashian. But the 40-year-old reality TV star could not be more excited as she tweeted that there is "no turning back now." She is set to host the show on Oct. 9 with singer Halsey.