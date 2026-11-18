Following the acquisition of Del Monte Foods, Del Monte Corporation is entering a new chapter, bringing its fresh and prepared food businesses together under one strategy.

Mohammed Abbas, President and Chief Operating Officer at Del Monte, discusses the company's latest financial performance, growth ambitions and approach to innovation, as the iconic brand marks 100 years in the UK.

1. What do the third-quarter results tell investors and customers about the direction of Del Monte six months after the acquisition of Del Monte Foods?

Our third-quarter results show progress toward building a stronger, more balanced Del Monte, with a broader earnings base and a clear foundation for long-term growth. Net sales reached $1.10 billion, up approximately 7%, while gross profit increased 27%. Gross profit growth significantly outpaced sales, reflecting the contribution of our Foods business and the evolving mix of our portfolio.

Prepared Foods delivered a gross margin of 17.5%, the highest among our reportable segments. That contribution adds greater balance as our Fresh operations navigate higher costs and a challenging global environment.

For investors, these results provide tangible evidence of the strategic value of bringing these businesses together. For customers, improved service levels strengthen confidence and deepen our relationships. Six months into ownership, we have established a stronger operational foundation. Our focus now is building on that progress with the discipline required to deliver sustained, profitable growth.

2. What has changed operationally and commercially since Del Monte Foods became part of the group, and where are you already seeing tangible benefits?

Our first priority is to strengthen execution. A growth strategy depends on getting the fundamentals right: product availability, reliable service, strong customer relationships, and disciplined operations.

One of the clearest measures of progress is customer fill rates in our Foods business, which improved from 87% in the prior-year period to approximately 98% ahead of the holiday season. That helps rebuild retailer confidence and creates a stronger foundation for commercial growth.

We are also progressing integration across procurement, logistics, commercial execution and trade-spend efficiency. We remain on track for approximately $9 million in annual margin expansion through our pricing, portfolio, and trade-spend initiatives.

The business's performance has exceeded our initial expectations, allowing us to raise the 2026 outlook. We're building on our operational progress by connecting our agricultural sourcing, processing capabilities and customer relationships more effectively across the company.

3. What does reuniting the Del Monte brand make possible from a customer and marketing perspective that was harder to achieve when the businesses were separate?

Bringing the Del Monte brand together allows us to connect our agricultural expertise, product development and commercial capabilities under one strategy, with a broader view of how we can serve consumers.

For retailers, this creates opportunities to deepen partnerships across fresh, refrigerated and pantry categories through cross-selling, coordinated innovation and a broader range of products.

For consumers, our ambition is to make a brand they have trusted for generations relevant in more parts of their lives, from fresh fruit to convenient snacks and everyday meal preparation.

That opportunity is captured in our new North Star: 'More servings. More consumers. More occasions.' With fruit and vegetable consumption remaining below recommended levels worldwide, we see a tremendous opportunity to help close that gap by making nutritious foods more accessible, convenient, and relevant.

Bringing these businesses together gives us a stronger platform to turn that ambition into meaningful growth for Del Monte and our retail partners, while helping make fruits and vegetables a greater part of everyday life.

4. Del Monte first entered the UK market in 1926. What has enabled the brand to remain recognised and relevant through a century of changing tastes, retail formats and eating habits?

A century of relevance comes from earning the trust of successive generations while continuing to evolve. Del Monte entered the UK with canned fruit in 1926, and we hear from people who grew up with our products and still associate our tinned peaches with memories of their grandmothers. That connection is meaningful, and it carries a responsibility to keep earning that trust.

'The Man from Del Monte' is another remarkable part of that heritage. Wherever I travel, people still quote the campaign. I'm still amazed by how deeply it resonated and the affection people have for it decades later. It became part of popular culture and remains a distinctive part of Del Monte's identity.

Alongside that familiarity, we have continued to evolve, from canned fruit to fresh fruit, juices, fresh-cut products and convenient prepared formats. Shopping and eating habits change, but quality, accessibility and convenience remain essential. As we mark 100 years in Britain, our ambition is to build on those connections and grow our appeal to the next generation of consumers.

5. What is the strategic ambition for Del Monte now that it operates across fresh, refrigerated, shelf-stable and prepared-food categories?

Our ambition is to help shape how people eat, making fruits and vegetables a greater part of everyday life. We see both an opportunity and a responsibility to make these foods more appealing and accessible, particularly to the next generation of consumers, and encourage people to eat them more often.

Combining our Fresh and Prepared Foods capabilities gives us a stronger platform across categories and formats. Product and packaging development will focus on convenience, with initial launches anticipated from the second half of 2027 and continuing through 2028.

We will invest with financial discipline in products consumers value, targeting sustainable earnings and cash generation. Meeting this enduring consumer need underpins our ambition for long-term, profitable growth.

6. What is Del Monte's clearest point of difference from other global food companies competing for retailer space and consumer attention?

Our clearest distinction is our breadth across fresh produce, refrigerated, and shelf-stable foods. We understand each category's demands and connect them through one trusted brand. This rests on five complementary strengths: our global pineapple franchise, fresh-cut capabilities, unified Del Monte brand, vertically integrated supply chain, and global shelf-stable manufacturing platform. Together, they connect agricultural sourcing through to distribution with how consumers shop and eat.

For retailers, this supports deeper partnerships across departments and consumer occasions. For consumers, it offers quality and convenience under a familiar brand.

Combining these capabilities opens opportunities neither business could pursue as effectively alone. That gives me confidence in our ability to deliver dependable service and relevant innovation, supporting sustained, profitable growth.

7. How is Del Monte using innovation and technology to make more of what it grows, including finding new uses for by-products and reducing waste, while improving productivity and building a more sustainable and resilient supply chain?

Our operations in Kenya show how we're repurposing and reusing our products to create a circular economy. We opened a first-of-its-kind biofertiliser plant within our Kenya operations to convert pineapple residuals into nutrient-rich biofertiliser. Our investment in Mananasi Fibre Ltd helps turn pineapple leaves into textile-grade fibres. Materials that were once left in the fields now return to the soil or become new products, creating new revenue streams while reducing environmental impacts. Today, nearly all of the operation's solid waste is diverted from landfill.

We are applying the same thinking further along our supply chain. Through our partnership with Treatt, we have launched a range of beverage extracts made from fruit cuts not used in fresh-cut products. As a vertically integrated company, we can see the full journey of our fruit, from field to cannery or fresh-cut facility to shelves. Using every part of the fruit makes our operations more productive and our supply chain more resilient.