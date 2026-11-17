South Africa's telecoms regulator has issued SpaceX a formal notice of non-compliance ordering Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service to cease operations in the country. The notice was reported on 16 November, amid a dispute over licensing and ownership requirements.

Starlink has never been licensed in South Africa, although residents have accessed the service through kits registered in neighbouring countries. The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa opened an investigation in May 2025 into the alleged unlawful provision and use of Starlink services.

The notice is addressed to SpaceX, the rocket and satellite company controlled by Musk. The regulator stated that it had formally engaged the company during its investigation.

Starlink Services Under Regulatory Scrutiny

The regulator told Parliament that Starlink had not applied for spectrum or either of the two individual licences required to sell its service. Access through equipment registered abroad did not constitute permission to operate locally.

South Africans nevertheless bought Starlink kits by registering them in neighbouring countries where the service is licensed. That arrangement allowed residents to connect despite the absence of a South African licence.

Starlink disconnected many of those users in April 2024. The investigation launched the following year examined claims that its services continued to be sold and accessed locally.

The distinction between an available connection and an authorised service remains central to the dispute. Starlink's presence through foreign-registered equipment did not resolve the domestic licensing requirements identified by the regulator.

Why the 30% Rule Matters for Starlink

According to the reported account, the Electronic Communications Act requires holders of individual licences to allocate at least 30% of their ownership to historically disadvantaged groups. That requirement is central to the disagreement over Starlink's entry into South Africa.

Starlink has stated that it will not relinquish 30% of a local business. Musk has described South Africa's black-ownership requirements as 'openly racist ownership laws.'

In December 2025, Communications Minister Solly Malatsi issued a policy direction calling on the regulator to recognise equity-equivalent investment programmes. The proposed alternative would allow foreign companies to pursue empowerment goals through spending on skills, local suppliers and infrastructure instead of selling shares.

The proposal would offer foreign companies a means of meeting empowerment objectives through local investment, while avoiding the equity transfer opposed by Starlink.

The regulator stated in May that full recognition of the programmes would require an amendment to the law. The reported account states that the existing 30% ownership requirement remains in force.

Starlink's Schools Proposal Depends on Permission

Starlink has offered to fund high-speed internet for South African schools in exchange for permission to operate. The offer depends on the company gaining market access.

The service already has an extensive international presence. Starlink is described in the account as SpaceX's largest unit by revenue, operating thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit and serving customers in more than 100 countries.

Its African markets include Nigeria, Kenya, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia. Those operations provide a regional presence, while the company's South African licensing position remains unresolved.

State-backed Telkom SA SOC Ltd. has called on the regulator to ease ownership requirements for all licensees, including Starlink. Its request extends beyond the satellite operator to other holders of licences.

Business lobby group Sakeliga has taken the regulator to the High Court, arguing that it has misinterpreted the Electronic Communications Act.