Imagine the scene: you queue patiently for over two hours, buzzing with excitement, just for a few precious seconds with a lifestyle icon you admire. Then, you finally reach the front, only for the celebrity to take your book, sign it, and hand it back without eye contact or a single word of acknowledgement.

That disheartening scenario became a viral sensation after a video of Martha Stewart's recent New York book signing—held on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, at Williams Sonoma in Columbus Circle—hit social media.

The short clip, quickly shared across Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok, shows the 84-year-old mogul appearing utterly aloof and dismissive towards a fan who had waited for more than 120 minutes for her signature.

The footage, in which Stewart signs the book with calm precision but remains turned away, has instantly fuelled a fierce online debate, with many calling her behaviour 'cold' and 'disrespectful.'

The incident has, once again, positioned the formidable domestic doyenne at the very centre of the controversy over celebrity authenticity and public expectations.

The Great Divide: Martha Stewart's Diva Demeanour

The video, which captures just a few fleeting seconds of the encounter, immediately ignited strong criticism. The Instagram user who originally posted the video claimed the woman in the clip was her sister, captioning the moment: 'Not my sister waiting two hours for Martha Stewart to sign her book, and she low-key ignores her lol.'

Many social media users swiftly condemned Stewart's conduct, arguing that she owed basic courtesy and appreciation to supporters who had queued for hours to see her.

Several users described her actions as 'rude' and 'ungrateful,' insisting that even a brief greeting or smile would have gone a long way.

One person commented that it was 'disheartening to see a fan wait so long only to be brushed off.' Others stated bluntly that if celebrities are unwilling to interact with the public, they should 'avoid book signings altogether.'

The criticism tapped into a wider frustration regarding the perceived arrogance of celebrity culture. However, supporters of Martha Stewart quickly jumped to her defence, suggesting the video was taken unfairly out of context.

They pointed out that large-scale book signings can attract hundreds of attendees, leaving little time for extended interaction.

Other defenders argued that Stewart's composed and efficient demeanour is not rudeness, but simply consistent with her established public image. 'Martha is KNOWN to not give a f---,' one fan pointed out. Another added the astute observation: 'Real Martha fans would have expected nothing more. Did you not watch her documentary?'

This debate revealed a clear cultural divide between those who expect warmth and emotional engagement, and those who accept a brisk, business-like approach from high-profile figures.

Martha Stewart: Scrutiny in the Digital Age

The incident underscores how quickly reputations can shift in the social media era, where a few seconds of video can redefine a public image.

The domestic doyenne's image has faced scrutiny before, with her reputation as the face of modern domesticity being shaped by decades of cookbooks, television shows, and business ventures.

The latest controversy comes as she promotes a new edition of her first book, Entertaining, originally released in 1982. Famously, Stewart criticised a 2024 Netflix documentary about her life, directed by R. J. Cutler, for what she called an unflattering portrayal.

She told The New York Times that she disliked being shown as 'a lonely old lady walking hunched over in the garden' while she was recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon. She further complained that the director used the 'ugliest' angles filmed of her in the final scenes and refused to remove them.

The mogul has long been known for her exacting standards and disciplined persona, which has often divided public opinion, positioning her admirers against her critics.