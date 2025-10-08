What makes a villain? Is it monstrous deeds, a twisted worldview, or simply standing against those society calls 'heroes'? One-Punch Man forces us to ask these questions with one of its most compelling characters: Garou.

As anticipation for the third season builds, the debate around the 'Hero Hunter' rages on. He is not a simple antagonist; he is a dark mirror held up to the very idea of heroism. His journey is one of the most anticipated arcs in the series.

A Past Forged in Injustice

Before he was the self-proclaimed 'Human Monster', Garou was a student. As the former disciple of the legendary martial artist Bang, Garou possessed a prodigious talent.

However, a deep-seated resentment toward heroes—stemming from a childhood where he saw bullies lionised—warped his sense of justice. He saw the hero system as a flawed, hypocritical organisation that protected the popular and punished the outcast.

This ideological crusade led him to viciously attack his fellow students, resulting in his expulsion. His path was set: he would become the very thing heroes feared, a hunter who dismantled their authority one hero at a time.

The Dawn of Absolute Evil

Garou's philosophy is what makes him so much more than a typical villain. He does not seek mindless destruction or personal gain. Instead, his goal is to become 'Absolute Evil'.

In his twisted logic, a single, terrifying threat would unite humanity. This would force them to stand together against a common enemy and erase the petty injustices he despises. He believes the Hero Association's system creates a false sense of security and perpetuates a cycle of violence.

As a character, Garou operates in a moral grey area. While he brutally defeats countless heroes, he has never actually killed one.

He even shows moments of compassion, particularly towards children. This hints at the flicker of humanity he so desperately tries to extinguish.

Unlike other villains who are driven by greed or pure malice, Garou is driven by a profound, albeit warped, sense of purpose. He is a man who decided that to fix the world's unfairness, he had to become its ultimate monster.

What Awaits in Season Three?

The upcoming season promises to delve deeper into Garou's transformation. His story will heavily involve the Monster Association, a collective of powerful creatures aiming to overthrow human society. While their goals seem to align, Garou is a lone wolf, refusing to be a mere pawn in their game.

His power will grow exponentially, leading to a climactic and inevitable confrontation with Saitama.

This battle will not just be a test of physical strength; it will be a clash of ideologies. Saitama represents an effortless power that Garou, who has bled for his strength, cannot comprehend. The cast of characters will be caught in the crossfire of this epic conflict.

So, is Garou a villain? The answer is not so simple.

He is a tragic figure, an anti-villain whose noble intentions are paved with monstrous actions.

He is the consequence of a broken system. His story is a powerful exploration of what happens when a man decides the only way to be a saviour is to first become a monster.

Do you see Garou as a tragic hero or a monster? Follow IB Times UK for more analysis on One-Punch Man Season 3.