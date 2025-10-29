During a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in the US on 2 September 2025, the two-time Oscar winner shared the story behind the long-standing mispronunciation. While host Jimmy Kimmel joked about there now being four NFL players named Denzel — compared with none before Washington's first Oscar in 1987 — the actor jumped in with a surprising correction.

'This is how you know they named themselves after me', he said, before adding, 'because my name's not pronounced Den-zuhl, my name is Den-zil'.

Washington explained that the shift came from home. His father's name was Denzel Washington Sr., and whenever his mother called out 'Denzel', both would answer. To end the confusion, she began pronouncing her son's name slightly differently. That small family adjustment would go on to define one of Hollywood's most famous names.

Other Celebrity Names We've Been Mispronouncing

Aside from Denzel's name, there are other celebrity names that people around the world say incorrectly. Many of these mispronunciations stem from cultural differences, regional accents, or linguistic habits. Below are some of the most common examples, along with how the stars themselves pronounce them.

Saoirse Ronan

The Irish actress's first name often leaves audiences puzzled. It's pronounced 'SUR-sha'. Saoirse, meaning 'freedom' in Irish Gaelic, reflects her heritage. She's joked in interviews that she's used to hearing every possible variation but is always happy when people try to get it right.

Cillian Murphy

The star of Oppenheimer and Peaky Blinders often hears his name said as 'Sillian', but it's correctly 'KILL-yan'. The C in Irish names like Cillian is always hard, a feature many non-Irish speakers miss.

Brendan Fraser

Despite his long career, his surname is still often mispronounced. It rhymes with 'razor', not 'Fras-er'. He has clarified this several times, gently correcting fans and presenters alike.

Jacob Tremblay

The young Canadian actor's last name, of French origin, is properly 'Trom-blay', ending softly on '-blay'. English speakers often add a hard 'ee', which slightly alters the sound.

Joe Manganiello

Known for his roles in Magic Mike and True Blood, his surname sounds like 'man-ga-NEH-lo'. He's said people rarely pronounce it right the first time.

Liev Schreiber

His first name, 'LEE-ev', is of Hebrew origin, meaning 'heart'. Many pronounce it as 'Live', which he's often had to correct during interviews.

Mads Mikkelsen

The Danish actor's name is straightforward in Denmark: 'Mads' with a short 'a'. English speakers sometimes lengthen it to 'Mahds', which he's said isn't quite right.

Willem Dafoe

His first name, 'WILL-em', reflects his Dutch ancestry. It's two syllables, not 'Wheel-em' as it's often misread.

Chrissy Teigen

She surprised fans when she revealed her surname is actually 'TIE-gen'. The model and presenter admitted she let the 'Tee-gen' version spread because she got tired of correcting people.

Zendaya

Her name, derived from the Shona language of Zimbabwe, means 'to give thanks'. It's pronounced 'zen-DAY-uh'. She's said her mother helped choose the name to reflect gratitude and culture.

Charlize Theron

The South African-born actress pronounces her surname 'THEE-run' with a soft ending. She has said she doesn't correct fans anymore because the anglicised version is so widespread.

Ralph Fiennes

The respected actor's surname sounds like 'FAYNZ'. He once noted that it's an old family name from Norman ancestry, which explains the unexpected pronunciation.

Rihanna

The global pop icon confirmed that her name is 'Ree-ANN-a'. The second syllable is short, not 'Ree-AH-na'. She pointed this out early in her career, but the mispronunciation continues to spread.

Adele

During a fan encounter, the singer revealed her name is pronounced 'Uh-DEL' in her London accent, not 'Ah-DELL'. She said she loves when people get it right because it reminds her of home.

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce confirmed that his surname sounds like 'KELS', not 'Kel-see'. Even his teammates were surprised when he corrected it publicly.

Timothée Chalamet

The actor's French heritage influences his pronunciation: 'Tee-mo-TAY Sha-la-MAY'. He's said he doesn't mind the English version but prefers the original French one.

Amanda Seyfried

Her last name, 'SIGH-fried', often confuses interviewers. She's corrected the pronunciation in several talk shows over the years.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

The Danish actor's name sounds like 'NEE-ko-lye CO-sta VAL-dow'. He's said he expects mispronunciations outside Denmark but appreciates when people try.

Gal Gadot

The Israeli actress has repeatedly said her name ends with a 't': 'Ga-DOT'. Many fans still pronounce it 'Ga-DOH', but she insists the hard 't' is important.

