Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant says a police officer pointed a gun at him in front of his two daughters during a Texas confrontation that ended with an assault citation. The incident unfolded after an alleged road rage dispute with two motorists, with Bryant claiming officers failed to properly investigate his account of a threat.

The case has also drawn attention to the former NFL player's identity, prompting questions about whether he is related to basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Dez Bryant Describes Alleged Road Rage Confrontation

Bryant told OutKick that the incident began on Sunday, 25 October, when he encountered two vehicles whose occupants allegedly cut him off in traffic and drove recklessly. He said he later came across the men in a car park at a restaurant in Southlake, Texas, where an argument broke out.

According to Bryant, he confronted the men about their driving and admitted using profanity during the exchange. He alleged that one of them threatened to shoot him, although he confirmed that the man did not actually draw a firearm.

Bryant acknowledged knocking the man's phone from his hand after he began recording the confrontation. The man then threatened to call police, Bryant said.

Southlake Police Explain Why Officers Drew Guns

The Southlake Police Department said officers responded at approximately 12:59pm on Sunday to reports of a fight involving several people in a retail car park in the 2200 block of FM 1709. Callers also reported a possible weapon.

Police said officers drew their firearms as a precaution to address potential threats and protect those at the scene. Several people were temporarily detained during the investigation, but no firearms were recovered.

Bryant, identified in the police statement as 37-year-old Desmond Bryant, received a citation for assault by contact, a Class C misdemeanour. He was released at the scene and was not arrested, according to the department's statement.

The citation directs Bryant to appear at Southlake Municipal Court by 5pm on 20 November.

Former Cowboys Star Questions Police Investigation

Bryant disputed how officers handled the incident, alleging they relied on the other man's phone recording without adequately examining what happened beforehand. He said he asked police to review any available surveillance footage showing the driving incident that preceded the confrontation.

He also said his girlfriend arrived with their two daughters and recorded the encounter. Bryant described being handcuffed on the ground while his children watched as particularly distressing.

'I would rather you guys take us all down to the police station and do the proper investigation instead of just taking somebody else's, you know, side,' he told OutKick.

Bryant said he wanted officers to treat everyone fairly and investigate the circumstances thoroughly.

Is Dez Bryant Related to Kobe Bryant?

There is no established public evidence that former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant and late NBA star Kobe Bryant were related. Despite sharing a surname, they made their names in different sports.

Dez Bryant played eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, earning three Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro honours in 2014. He finished his Cowboys career with 531 receptions, 7,459 receiving yards and 73 receiving touchdowns.

Kobe Bryant, meanwhile, became one of basketball's most recognisable figures during his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, aged 41.

Dez Bryant said his reputation in the Southlake community was one reason he wanted to speak publicly about the police encounter. He also noted that he had previously enjoyed positive interactions with individual Southlake officers, describing the latest incident as 'extremely unfortunate.'