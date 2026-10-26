Retired American footballer Tom Brady has long been linked with some of the fashion industry's most recognisable names. The former quarterback was married to Gisele Bündchen for 13 years after the pair wed on 26 February 2009. Their divorce was finalised on 28 October 2022.

Now, unverified speculation has placed Brady at the centre of reported tensions between fellow Victoria's Secret models Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel. Claims circulating on social media suggest the long-time friends may have fallen out, with anonymous tips and deleted comments fuelling further discussions.

Social Media Comments Sparks Questions

Some fans have wondered why they have not seen photos of Smalls and Swanepoel together before, after or backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on 18 October 2026, even though they have been friends for years. A few days after the show, Smalls shared photos on Instagram with fellow models Irina Shayk and Caroline Trentini.

One fan asked: 'Are you not friends anymore with Candice?' Smalls allegedly replied: 'I'm not friends with backstabbers.'

Smalls reportedly made a longer comment: 'There is no girl code with some people. And the disrespect and carelessness in how they treat you is so unimaginable. There's no going back. Some people lack humility and moral compass. And the way they gaslight, lie and minimise your feelings is the worst slap in the face after 15 [years of] friendship. Not a sorry said or written.'

The comments have since reportedly been deleted, but screenshots of the alleged exchanges went viral. Deuxmoi, a crowdsourced celebrity gossip platform that publishes anonymous submissions, later suggested that Brady, 49, could be connected to the reported dispute.

#candiceswanepoel #tombrady #victoriassecret #footballtiktok ♬ som original - Hell @deuxmoi Shortly after Deuxmoi shared new information this morning suggesting Tom Brady may be at the center of Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel’s alleged falling out, Joan left a telling comment on a Just Jared Instagram post covering the speculation. “Two words: SUMMER HOUSE! That’ll explain everything,” the supermodel wrote. For those unfamiliar with Bravo’s “Summer House,” one of the show’s biggest recent storylines involved a love triangle between Ciara Miller, West Wilson and Amanda Batula. After previously dating Ciara, West became romantically involved with Amanda, who was also Ciara’s friend. The comparison is particularly interesting given the information Deuxmoi received alleging that Joan previously dated Brady on and off before Candice reportedly became romantically involved with him. While Joan didn’t mention Brady or Candice by name in her comment, the reference appears to lend some weight to the allegations we shared earlier today. #joansmalls

Why Tom Brady Is Being Mentioned

When Just Jared posted about the alleged fallout between Swanepoel and Smalls, the latter reportedly commented: 'Two words: SUMMER HOUSE! That'll explain everything.'

For those unfamiliar with Summer House, the Bravo reality show follows a group of friends who spend summer weekends together in the Hamptons. Drama erupted earlier this year when castmates Amanda Batula and West Wilson confirmed they were romantically involved.

Batula was close friends with Ciara Miller, who previously dated Wilson. Their romance sparked backlash over the perceived betrayal of Miller, particularly given her friendship with Batula. Batula is also separated from Kyle Cooke, who is among the Summer House friend group.

According to Deuxmoi, the outlet received a tip alleging that Smalls and Brady had been dating on and off for approximately one year. However, the latest reports suggest that Swanepoel is currently dating Brady. The claims remain unverified, and no public evidence has been provided to support them.

Are Tom Brady and Candice Swanepeol Dating?

Us Weekly first reported that Brady and Swanepoel had been 'dating for a while.' The report cited an unnamed source but provided no further details about when the reported relationship began. Neither Brady nor Swanepoel has publicly confirmed the romance.

Meanwhile, Deuxmoi, which relies on unverified tips from anonymous sources, reported that Swanepoel had allegedly expressed concern about Smalls and Brady's on-and-off relationship because of Bündchen, 46. It is unclear whether the three models were close friends, although all have connections to Victoria's Secret. Bündchen last walked in the brand's fashion show in 2006, while Swanepoel made her debut in 2007 and Smalls in 2011.

After fans began questioning whether longtime friends Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel had a falling out, Deuxmoi shared the speculation, including screenshots of an alleged now deleted Instagram comment in which Joan appeared to confirm the two were no longer friends. pic.twitter.com/Dl8sSU5pF8 — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) October 23, 2026

'The tipster claims that after Joan & Tom's relationship ended, Candice became romantically involved with Brady,' Deuxmoi said on social media. The claims about Brady's alleged relationship with Smalls and its supposed connection to the models' falling-out remain unverified. Neither Brady, Swanepoel, Smalls nor Bündchen has publicly commented on the claims.