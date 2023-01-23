While waiting for the "Diablo 4" release date to arrive, fans can already give the game a try ahead of its launch by participating in its beta test. Here's how to join the beta as well as other details about the upcoming title.

'Diablo 4' beta test

Activision-Blizzard has already confirmed a "Diablo 4" beta test giving fans a chance to sample the title before it officially releases later this year. This will also allow Blizzard to further polish the game before its launch based on community feedback.

At the moment, there is no official release date announcement for the "Diablo 4" open beta yet. What's certain for now is that it will definitely happen before the game's launch in June this year.

How to get ready for the 'Diablo 4' beta

The launch of the "Diablo 4" beta access will be announced on the game's official website. Thus, fans should regularly visit this link to check for the latest updates.

Of course, they should also get ready ahead of its announcement by logging into the website and setting up their accounts. Gamers will need to their Battle.net, Xbox, or Playstation accounts to the Diablo 4 site, according to Win.gg.

Players must keep in mind that merely going through the application process does not guarantee that they will be given access to the Diablo 4 beta. Blizzard is already accepting preorders for the game on Battle.net, as well as the Xbox and Playstation digital stores, which is also the only way to guarantee access to the upcoming open beta.

'Diablo 4' beta test release date

While Blizzard is keeping things under wraps and has not yet revealed the beta's release date, the publication noted that it will likely arrive a couple of months before the "Diablo 4" release date arrives in June. This means that players should expect the beta to start by March to early April.

'Diablo 4' release date

"Diablo 4" is slated for launch on June 6, 2023. The title will be released for multiple platforms including the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.