Last week, a photo of a page from a German gaming magazine was posted online. It was apparently an ad for an upcoming artbook called "The Art of Diablo", which is slated to launch at BlizzCon 2019. A short description reveals that it contains official artwork from all the games in the franchise. Moreover, it likewise listed "Diablo IV," which led gamers to expect the game's announcement later this week. Now, a page taken from the aforementioned artbook gives fans a glimpse of one of the major antagonists.

A report from TweakTown highlights the possible appearance of Lilith as one of the bosses in the game. "Diablo IV" will likely follow the footsteps of its previous installments and pit players against demons who are out to wreak havoc in the mortal world.

As indicated by the entry from the artbook, the leaked character looks like a key piece in the action RPG's lore. She is described as the mother of all nephalem, Queen of the Succubi and is the daughter of Mephisto (one of the Prime Evils known as the Lord of Hatred).

As far as spoilers go, the leak goes as far as revealing some background information about Lilith. On top of the brief overview regarding her role in the story, the page only contains concept art of her character. It seems those who were hoping to see a screenshot of how she appears in "Diablo IV" would have to wait for BlizzCon 2019.

Even though Blizzard Entertainment is still not exactly in a good spot right now due to the Blitzchung debacle, this recent development is reportedly working in its favour. As far as publicity goes, industry experts believe it needs something to redeem its recent blunders. Most of the game studio's followers have purportedly joined a movement to boycott anything made by the Activision-owned company.

However, rumours surrounding BlizzCon 2019 are supposedly having a positive effect by renewing interest in the annual event. There were talks of fans planning to hold a protest during the show, but it remains to be seen if it does push through. In a related report, a "Diablo II" remaster is also speculated to debut alongside "Diablo IV".