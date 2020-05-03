Angelina Jolie recently appeared to take a dig at her ex-husband Brad Pitt in an interview in which she spoke about isolating with her six children. The 44-year-old actress talked about homeschooling her children during the time of coronavirus pandemic.

The "Maleficent"actress isolating with her six children at her Los Angeles home. Angelina Jolie shares Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

"We're all locked in, we're doing all right... Well, the two things that affect children from my view the most being out of school is of course, education, and the challenges of education," she said.

Rumours have circulating for some time now, suggesting that Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston are again dating. According to reports Jolie is reportedly unhappy about their romance.

However,she recently appeared to have dropped a massive bombshell, hinting that rumours could indeed be true. When asked about expectation of children from their parents, Jolie said:"It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don't want perfect. They just want you honest. And doing your best. In fact, the more room they have to be great where you are weak, the stronger they may become. They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it's the team you build. And in a way, they are raising you up too. You grow together."

Rumours of Pitt and Aniston dating started after they were spotted getting cosy backstage at the SAG Awards in February. The actoris believed to have reconnected with his ex-wife Aniston after his 2016 split from Jolie. He attended her 50th birthday and a Christmas party at her LA mansion. Besides, there were also reports that Pitt and Aniston have had a series of secret dates.

Meanwhile, Aniston's BFF Courteney Cox has liked many social media posts that suggested that her friend and Pitt have rekindled their romance. Recently it was reported that Pitt and Aniston were even isolating together. However, neither the actor nor Aniston have commented.