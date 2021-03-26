Machine Gun Kelly's ex-girlfriend Sommer Ray has alleged that the musician started a romance with Megan Fox while he was still in a relationship with her.

During an appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, the fitness influencer claimed that MGK "kinda cheated" on her with his current girlfriend Megan Fox, whom he started dating while they were filming the movie "Switchblade Grass." Ray recalled about the time: "If you look at the timeline of us dating, we were together in Puerto Rico. I waited in the hotel the whole time when he's filming with her and I'm not really thinking anything of it."

"I thought she was older and like had kids and was married and stuff," the 24-year-old said.

Ray says that she noticed the rapper's relations with Fox only after they returned home and he didn't let her visit the set of his "Bloody Valentine" music video, in which the "Jennifer's Body" actress co-starred. The fitness influencer recalled: "I asked him why he didn't invite me to the music video and he said COVID restrictions. And then that music video came out and I was like, 'Oh.'"

Another thing that made her suspicious was when the musician, real name Colson Baker, started turning off his phone before they went to sleep citing that the "vibrations" of his phone were potentially harmful.

However, Ray isn't upset with her ex for hooking up with Fox when they were together, as she "would probably do the same." She said: "Like I'd cheat on Colson with Megan Fox, like if it was the other way around I probably would be doing this."

"The thing that's not really fair about it is like he made me—and I probably would have never talked about this because I do not like to talk about this kind of stuff and I don't like to like air people's business, but he went to Twitter and made it seem like I was the devil, like I broke up with him on his birthday," she explained.

She was referring to MGK's tweet last April where he wrote, "she came and picked all her stuff up on my birthday. nice," to which she responded, "oh really? I thought she came to bring you your birthday gifts. #fakenews." The "Bird Box" actor then apologised for his tweet writing: "I shouldn't have tweeted personal business. especially when the person is a great human and this tweet seems one-sided." However, Ray recalls that she still received "death threats for like weeks and weeks" because the musician has a "cult following."

Nonetheless, she isn't "mad" about his infidelity because they never slept together, as the influencer has the rule to make every partner wait at least three months before doing it. "Colson just never passed the test," she said.

The timeline of the breakups from their respective ex-partners is messed up on Fox's side as well. The 34-year-old says she separated from Brian Austin Green in November 2019 after a decade of marriage, but the actor says they split in March 2020. Their separation was first announced by Green in May last year, weeks after the actress was spotted spending time with MGK.