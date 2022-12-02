Recent "GTA 6" rumours have been making their rounds, claiming that the highly anticipated racing title will arrive sometime in 2024. What's interesting is that even Microsoft appears to agree about the rumoured "Grand Theft Auto VI" release window.

The rumoured "GTA 6" release windows were spotted by eagle-eyed GTA fans, as it was mentioned in Microsoft's recent queries by the UK Competition and Markets Authority, according to GamesRadar. The CMA is currently investigating the company in connection with its planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

In trying to prove that the acquisition won't result in unfair competition, Microsoft explained that Activision games do not make up a significant percentage in terms of market share and pointed out other major games and big publishers, including Take-Two Interactive, the parent firm of Rockstar Games.

As one of the upcoming big games on the horizon, Microsoft mentioned "GTA 6" likely in its efforts to try to make Call of Duty less valuable. "The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be released in 2024," the company wrote as part of its response to the CMA.

While it appeared that Microsoft might have confirmed the "GTA 6" release window, the company actually cited TechRadar article, which also cited Bloomberg as its source. The article said that "current and former Rockstar staff reckon GTA 6 is still at least two years away from release, suggesting a 2024 launch."

It is possible that Microsoft might just be basing its statement about the "GTA 6" release window on publicly available reports and rumours. However, it is likewise possible that Microsoft "has inside knowledge as to Rockstar's plans for GTA 6" being the owner of a major gaming platform (Xbox).

"GTA 6"'s release date and even a target year have not been officially announced by Rockstar or its parent company Take-Two. Even if it is a smokescreen of popular games intended to mask Call of Duty, the fact that Microsoft revealed these assertions in an official report without disputing them seems noteworthy in and of itself.