21-year-old Demartravion 'Trey' Reed's body was found hanging from a tree in the middle of Delta State University campus. The student's shocking death moved the whole university into mourning, prompting centennial events for the long-running institution to be cancelled. Given the circumstance that he was found in, people have been wondering if there's more to Reed's apparent death.

Current Status of Investigation into Reed's Death

Delta State University Police held a press event on Monday afternoon following Reed's death. Notably, Delta State University Chief of Police Michael Peeler said that no foul play is suspected in his death.

'At approximately 7:05 AM, University Police was notified of what appeared to be the body of a Black male hanging from a tree at central campus near the DSU pickleball course', he said. In addition, he revealed the victim's name, Demartravion Reed of Grenada Mississippi.

Peeler also stressed that the campus is safe, saying the university 'is a beautiful place to be'. 'It's unfortunate that this loss comes heavy to our campus', he added.

At the time of writing, an investigation into Reed's death is still ongoing. Peeler gave no further comment on the details of Reed's passing as the release of a full autopsy is pending.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is also supporting the investigation.

Delta State University President on Reed's Death, Coroners Add

Following Reed's death, the campus was closed, and events celebrating the hundred-year-old institution were put on hold. Delta State University President Dr. Dan Ennis shared Chief Peeler's sentiments, saying there's no threat to students or the community.

He added that operations are expected to resume soon, and that he spoke to Trey's family. At the press event, Ennis expressed the university's heartbreak, while conversing with student leaders over prayer services.

Bolivar County Deputy Coroner Murray Roark weighed in on the conversation, speaking to the Mississippi Free Press. He said he assisted Deputy Coroner Dwayne Proctor in the examination of Reed's body.

Contrary to rampant rumours on social media, Roark said he saw no evidence of any broken arms or legs. However, Roark declined to elaborate further as the case was still under investigation.

'I don't think I should probably discuss this any further than that, my opinion is that it was self-done, and I have reasons for that', Roark said.

Social Media Rumours Behind The 'Suicide'

On Delta State University's official Facebook page, a post broke the news of the tragedy. They announced that Trey Reed's body was found on campus along with the beginning of an active investigation.

The post directed students to seek counselling and support services given Reed's situation. It also encourages confidence as the university claimed that there were no threats on campus.

To support this, the post enumerated the multiple law enforcement agencies aiding the investigation.

However, in the comment section, there seems to be a bit of discord concerning Reed's death. Allegedly, Reed had broken limbs, leading readers to doubt that he had committed suicide.

Commenters highlighted that this was shared by 'Reed's family or relatives', but failed to offer proof. Some would respond, saying that they're turning his death into 'fuel for a hate crime'.

The top comment, made by Sami Sabbagh, doesn't rule out an atrocity being committed to him, nor the suicide either. He said that it would be in the university and coroner's best interest to unpack the details of Reed's autopsy report.

Sabbagh noted that this was a time of mourning, and that unconfirmed narratives are distasteful. 'Be kind. Check on the people around you', he concluded.