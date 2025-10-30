Sean 'Diddy' Combs may not wait for over two years to resume his life outside the prison. There have been various discussions about the rapper mogul's future after the Bureau of Prisons listed his official release date as 8 May 2028. Of course, the date could change, and Diddy's legal counsel was hopeful it would be earlier.

Diddy's Lawyer Thinks He Will Be Released 'Sooner' Than May 2028

There are talks about different approaches to cut Diddy's sentence short, so he won't be locked up for two years and six months. The I'll Be Missing You singer is currently detained at Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn, following his conviction for two counts of prostitution-related charges..

His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, is confident they can make that happen.

TMZ came across Agnifilo, who represented Diddy, in New York City on Thursday. The photographer asked the lawyer if it was possible for Diddy to be released sooner than May 2028.

'I think it's sooner than that,' Agnifilo said.

Agnifilo, however, couldn't say for sure 'how much sooner.' He explained that 'there are lots of variables' to consider.

He also added that they just wanted to help Diddy be 'situated' and get 'comfortable.'

Diddy Shocker: Singer 'Wakes Up With Knife To His Throat'

Agnifilo's statement about getting Diddy settled and comfortable may be related to the recent incident involving the celebrity. Charlucci Finney, Diddy's pal, told Daily Mail on 22 October that an inmate placed a blade to Diddy's throat.

Finney didn't get into details and wasn't sure if Diddy got into a fight with his fellow inmate. He, however, noted that it happened while Diddy was asleep, and he wasn't sure how Diddy reacted when he woke up or whether the guards came to rescue him. However, he was sure that 'it happened.'

Regardless, Finney believed the incident was intended to intimidate Diddy and that his fellow inmate had no intention of hurting the Grammy winner. Otherwise, he would have cut Diddy's throat while the latter was sleeping.

'Everything is intimidation. But with Sean, it won't work. Sean is from Harlem,' he added.

When Agnifilo was asked what happened to Diddy's inmate or if he was charged after what happened, the lawyer said he had no idea. Instead, he focused on Diddy being an 'outstanding' inmate despite having 'few negative incidents.'

#Exclusive 👀 Diddy's Attorney Marc Agnifilo thinks the mogul will be released from prison earlyhttps://t.co/ktqODDUYPQ pic.twitter.com/HK8W5L1WQw — TMZ (@TMZ) October 30, 2025

Diddy Already Misses His Family

Diddy has been away from his family for over a year already. He was arrested on 16 September 2024 and has been detained ever since.

Diddy requested bail, but it was denied. So, he has been locked up while awaiting his trial, which began in May 2025. Agnifilo said that the singer already misses his family 'terribly.'

'He misses his children. He misses his mother,' the attorney said. 'He's anxious to get out, and I really believe he has a wonderful series of chapters. Hopefully, many, many chapters in the rest of his life .'

Agnifilo stood by his client, noting that Diddy 'deserves to have life' after what he is going through at the moment. The lawyer was also thankful to the jury for giving Diddy a chance, and he believed the latter would 'make the most' of it.

