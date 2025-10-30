Shoot for the moon! Kim Kardashian made a statement about the 1969 moon landing, and it didn't sit well with many after the reality star claimed that the Apollo 11 mission was fake.

Kardashian appeared sure that NASA's first mission to land humans on the moon was a hoax. Social media users, however, were as assertive as she was that it was real.

Kim Kardashian On 1969 Moon Landing: 'It Was Fake'

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian boldly revealed her love for conspiracy theories. This happens during a conversation with Sarah Paulson, while the pair were on the set of their upcoming legal drama, All's Fair.

Kardashian mentioned to Paulson that she has been sending her 'a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and the other one,' referring to Neil Armstrong. Paulson acknowledged it and urged the Skims founder to share some information about those conspiracy theories.

Kardashian made a reference to Aldrin's interview when he was asked, 'What was the scariest moment?' and he responded, 'There was no scary moment, 'cause it didn't happen. It could've been scary, but it wasn't cause it didn't happen.'

Kardashian then bravely shared her take on the much-talked-about interview, saying that Aldrin has 'gotten old' and slips by, revealing what she believes is the truth.

'So I think it didn't happen,' Kardashian added.

😅 Kim Kardashian tries to sway her "All's Fair" costar Sarah Paulson that the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing didn't happen. https://t.co/tYTffUFo8u



🎥: Hulu pic.twitter.com/LbhYLzmXM7 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 30, 2025

Social Media Users Criticise Kim Kardashian After Moon Landing Remarks

With millions of people following Kim Kardashian and her family, her controversial statement quickly went viral online, sparking both ridicule and harsh criticism.

'Kim Kardashian is the expert of fake,' one said. 'Wait...[K]im really does *know* fake..,' another added with thinking emoji, seemingly mocking Kardashian for undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Another jokingly added that 'Kim knows A LOT about things being fake' and encouraged others to consider her opinion about the issue.

Meanwhile, some supported Kardashian. One was as convinced as the reality star that it didn't happen; otherwise, NASA could have easily repeated the mission.

'If they did it in 1969. They should be able to do it easily in 2025. Just to shut us up. But they don't do it,' one commenter named Rob wrote.

She would have a good idea about stuff being faked, kinda liked her entire life and body lol — Finn (@TenaciousGerri) October 30, 2025

That's okay, we all think she is fake! 😂 — SleuthFox 🇺🇸 🎗️ (@sleuth_fox) October 30, 2025

Buzz Aldrin's Moon Interviews Were Twisted

Buzz Aldrin, the second person to walk on the moon after Neil Armstrong, has spoken about the Apollo 11 mission in several interviews. The statement Kim Kardashian referred to happened during a Q&A with Aldrin at the Oxford Union in 2015.

However, it was taken out of context. It was possible that Aldrin responded that way because they rehearsed the landing several times, so they were confident with what they were doing. So, he did not find it scary at all. At the same event, Aldrin shared some details about what they did during the mission, suggesting it happened.

It wasn't the first time Aldrin's words were twisted against him. Many who didn't believe the first moon landing also talked about Zoey's interview with the astronaut at the 2015 National Book Festival. The young girl asked him 'Why has nobody been to the moon in such a long time?'

Many flat-earthers focused on his statement, 'because we didn't go there, and that's the way it happened.' However, that was only part of Aldrin's statement.​

In the full interview, Aldrin said he didn't expect the question from an 8-year-old girl because he was wondering about the same thing. Aldrin was convinced that one reason was 'money.'

'Money is a factor, as more money is needed for new space equipment and resources instead of continuing to do the same thing,' he explained.

It appears that Aldrin is aware that some don't believe the 1969 moon landing happened. He appears to have played along with them through humour, but he has remained consistent in sharing his experience during the mission. Unfortunately, flat-earthers are as consistent in twisting his words against him.​