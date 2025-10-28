Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set to walk free in three years, reducing his original sentence by several months, according to new federal inmate records.

The Bureau of Prisons has listed the rap mogul's official release date as 8 May 2028 from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, though that date may still change.

The update follows Diddy's sentencing earlier this month to 50 months in prison (over 4 years) after being convicted on two prostitution-related charges. The 55-year-old was acquitted of more severe counts, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which federal prosecutors had initially pushed as part of a larger criminal case against him.

Diddy's Prison Hack That Could Shorten His Sentence

Earlier this month, a friend shared a near-death experience for the rap mogul after Diddy himself woke up with a knife pressed to his throat. While there have been no comments from his camp, his friend told sources that inmates are naturally 'brutal' to prisoners convicted of sex crimes.

As a response, Diddy's lawyers have been working to have him transferred from MDC Brooklyn to the Federal Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, where he would be eligible to enter the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP).

The program is a nine to twelve-month treatment plan designed for federal inmates with substance abuse issues.

If Diddy is admitted and successfully completes the program, Good Morning America reported that he could see his sentence reduced by up to 12 months, potentially allowing for an earlier release sometime in 2028.

According to legal experts, this 'prison hack' of participating in RDAP not only provides inmates with rehabilitation opportunities but also shortens their time behind bars.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has not commented on his pending transfer request.

Rehab Program, Presidential Pardon, Appeals: All of Diddy's Efforts to Shorten His Sentence

Joining the rehab program is one of Diddy's many efforts to get back to his empire outside of prison as soon as possible.

With the prison knife attack, 50 Cent mocked Diddy for sharing his alleged experience to a friend, subtly saying it's an act to gain a Presidential pardon from Donald Trump. But Trump himself said he's considering the decision.

During the high-profile trial, which ran for more than eight weeks in the Federal District Court of New York, prosecutors urged the judge to impose at least 11 years in prison. They cited Diddy's case as a 'deliberate abuse of power and influence'.

However, the rapper's lawyers, led by Alexandra Shapiro, pushed for leniency. His team, then, requested a sentence of no more than 14 months, arguing that the charges were exaggerated and unsupported by the presented evidence.

The court ultimately handed down a 50-month sentence, while giving Diddy credit for time already served, which is roughly one year spent in pre-trial detention at MDC Brooklyn.

Last week, Shapiro filed a notice of appeal with the Federal District Court, stating that Diddy intends to challenge both his conviction and stance. In the appeal, the defence contends that the statute under which Diddy was convicted 'does not apply' to the facts of his case.

In a statement, Shapiro also maintained her client's innocence, asserting that 'Mr. Combs has always denied these charges and will continue to fight to clear his name'. She added that the team expects the appeal process to take several months, during which Diddy will remain incarcerated.