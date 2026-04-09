Director Jacob Tierney has issued a scathing rebuke to trolls targeting heated rivalry star Hudson Williams, branding the recent wave of racist abuse as 'disgusting.'

Tierney confirmed that the vitriol directed at his lead actor will not alter the trajectory of the upcoming series, The Long Game. Instead, the production team remains focused on adapting Rachel Reid's beloved hockey romance with uncompromising honesty.

Tierney, who is currently co-writing the new season with Michael Goldbach, made it clear that while the Hudson Williams racist backlash has caused significant distress, it has only strengthened the cast's resolve to deliver a story that reflects the modern world.

As the Heated Rivalry fandom has grown into a global phenomenon, a vocal minority has targeted Williams over his Hudson Williams Korean heritage.

The actor, who portrays Shane Hollander, found himself at the centre of a firestorm alongside co-stars François Arnaud and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova. In a defiant joint statement issued in March 2026, the trio told bigoted commenters to 'get out', a sentiment Tierney and the wider crew have now formally endorsed as they move into pre-production for the next chapter.

Hudson Williams Heartbreak And The Weight Of The Long Game

Tierney, who directs the series and is now co-writing The Long Game with Michael Goldbach, is acutely aware of what he is asking of his leads. The new season, he says, will force Shane and Ilya to confront codependency, depression and self-perception rather than simply bask in a happily-ever-after glow.

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He described Goldbach, known for North of North, as both a long-time friend and a writer he deeply admires. Tierney said Goldbach 'writes with so much heart and humour' and has a habit of 'zigging' where most scripts would 'zag'.

The pair are intent on staying faithful to Reid's source material while building a television season that, in Tierney's phrase, treats the relationship as 'sex Scenes from a Marriage' rather than fluffy fan service. He praised Reid for taking Shane and Ilya 'very seriously', noting that throwaway details in Heated Rivalry become major fault lines in The Long Game.

Viewers hoping for pure angst are unlikely to get it. Tierney insists the journey will still end in a hopeful place. He and Goldbach are 'continuing to take this relationship on a journey that will end happily, but along the way is full of ups and downs and realising loads of shit about yourself, about your partner and about how you want to live and what it means to live as a queer couple in the world'.

He is adamant that the show must balance genre pleasures with honesty about the climate its characters inhabit. Reid, he argued, gives 'queerness joy, but also [does not] pretend the world isn't the world', refusing to suggest hockey is free of homophobia or that coming out is painless. That mix of joy and realism is what Tierney calls a 'triumph', and he says the writers' room is trying to match it.

In practical terms, that means crafting scripts that challenge Williams and co-star Connor Storrie rather than simply coasting on their chemistry. Tierney said Goldbach's latest script is 'exactly what I want from acting', full of surprises he never would have thought of himself. He also said he was excited to give Hudson and Connor the new scripts and see what they do with them, while watching cinematographer Jackson Parrell and production designer Aidan Leroux bring those pages to the screen.

'Don't Call Yourself A Fan': Director Hits Back At Racist Abuse

That sense of creative excitement has collided with a harsher reality. In March, Hudson Williams, François Arnaud and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova issued a joint statement on social media after facing discriminatory comments from a minority of self-described fans.

Williams has been targeted over his half-Korean heritage. Kharlamova, who is Russian-Trinidadian, has been attacked for playing a character whose book counterpart was white and European. Arnaud has faced bile over his bisexuality. The three actors decided to respond together.

'Don't call yourself a fan if you share racist / homophobic / biphobic / misogynistic / ageist / ableist / parasocial / bigoted comments of any kind,' their statement read on Williams' Instagram. 'None of us need your hateful "love". We all respect and support and love each other and are on the same side. If you can't accept that then gtfoh.'

The message was quickly reposted by cast members Robbie G.K., Reid and Tierney on their own Instagram Stories, turning it into an informal line in the sand for the production.

Tierney did not pretend he had anticipated any of this. 'We didn't expect any of this attention or reaction from a public that might not exist at all,' he reflected, adding that the team had 'learned a lot' since the show aired and would have to think carefully about how to navigate fandom, with all its positive and negative extremes, going forward.

What he is absolutely clear about is the importance of having Hudson Williams at the centre of it all. For Tierney, an overlooked part of the show's success, beyond its appeal to female, romance and queer viewers, is that it is led by a person of colour. 'We have a non-white lead. I think that's fuckin' important,' he said, arguing that the industry can learn that 'you don't need to be making an Asian show to have an Asian lead.' His assessment of Williams is simple: 'Hudson's a fucking star, man.'

Jacob Tierney addresses the racism Hudson Williams faced:



“We’ve learned a lot [since the ‘Heated Rivalry’ aired], and there’s a lot to think about moving forward in terms of the fandom and all that comes with it, negative and positive. We have a non-white lead. I think that’s… pic.twitter.com/DWPGi06MFh — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 8, 2026

Nothing about future casting or narrative direction has been formally changed in response to the abuse, and there is no sign from Tierney's comments that the production plans to soften its stance to placate bigots. If anything, the backlash directed at Hudson Williams appears to have reinforced the show's determination to tell a love story that acknowledges the world as it is, rather than the way its loudest detractors might prefer it to be.