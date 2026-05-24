Brazilian fitness influencer Gabriel Ganley, known online for his extraordinary feats of strength and rapidly growing social media following, has died at the age of 22. News of his sudden death has triggered an outpouring of grief across the bodybuilding community, with fans revisiting the viral videos that helped turn the young athlete into an internet sensation and wondering how such a rising figure could be gone so quickly.

Ganley rose to prominence after clips of his intense training sessions circulated widely online, including a 500kg leg press that drew millions of views. While admirers praised his discipline and physical transformation, news of his death has also reignited discussion about the pressures young fitness personalities face in the highly competitive bodybuilding industry.

Gabriel Ganley's Cause Of Death

Gabriel Ganley died on Saturday, 23 May. He was 22. His official cause of death has not been publicly released by his family or authorities. Although multiple outlets confirmed the Brazilian bodybuilder's death, none provided verified medical details surrounding the incident.

The lack of official information has led to widespread speculation online, particularly among followers who closely tracked Ganley's demanding training routines and rapid rise within the fitness space. Some have pointed to possible hypoglycaemia, but that remains completely unverified.

Other reports from Brazilian outlets say police are treating the case as a sudden or suspicious death investigation after he was reportedly found unresponsive at a residence in São Paulo. However, there were reportedly no visible signs of violence.

Because he was a competitive bodybuilder and fitness influencer, people online have also speculated about broader health risks linked to extreme training, cutting cycles, dehydration, supplements or anabolic steroid use. However, there is currently no evidence publicly connecting any of those factors to Ganley's death.

Fans are urged not to spread unverified claims while awaiting confirmation from relatives or representatives.

Tributes Flood After Gabriel Ganley's Death

News of Ganley's death spread rapidly across Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), where fans and fellow athletes shared tribute posts and clips from his training videos. Many followers described him as disciplined, motivational and unusually driven for his age. Even those in the bodybuilding industry remember Ganley fondly.

'Always happy, always playful, always getting laughs from those around him. It was impossible to be with him and not remember the jokes, the banter, the good energy he brought," Professional Brazilian bodybuilder Ramon Dino says. "Rest in peace, my friend. Wherever you are, keep inspiring people with your intensity, your essence, your smile, and that infectious joy."

Gabriel Zancanelli described Ganley as someone with a 'unique personality'. 'May God comfort his family and friends. Rest in peace Bbzinho,' Zancanelli added.

Some fans also revisited older posts of Ganley, including clips of him performing heavy lifts. 'RIP brother,' one commented. Another added, 'Rest in peace.'

@ramondinopro2 had paid a heartfelt tribute to @ganleygabriel following the tragic loss of the 22yr old on Friday.



Tributes have flooded in from all over the world paying respect to one of South Americas most popular bodybuilders & fitness influencer.



Source: @ramondinopro2 pic.twitter.com/DEjO6B45oC — RAMON DINO 🦖 (@ramondinopro2) May 23, 2026

Who Was Gabriel Ganley And Why Did He Go Viral?

Gabriel Ganley was a Brazilian bodybuilder and fitness influencer from Rio de Janeiro who built a strong online following through workout videos, physique updates and strength-based content. He started lifting when he was 15. He became especially well known for completing a 500kg leg press, a feat that circulated widely on social media platforms and fitness forums and earned him 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

Beyond bodybuilding, some reports noted that Ganley previously participated in competitive Pokémon trading card events before shifting his focus toward fitness content creation. His online presence combined gym-focused material with glimpses into his personal life and training discipline.

Publicly available information about Ganley's family, education and relationship status remains limited. He largely kept those aspects of his private life out of social media, choosing instead to focus his online image on bodybuilding progress and motivational fitness content.

Despite his young age, Ganley had already developed a recognisable presence within online fitness circles. His death has left many followers reflecting on the influence he achieved in a relatively short period and the unanswered questions that remain surrounding his passing.