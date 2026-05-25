Gabriel Ganley built an enormous online following by pushing his body to extremes most gym‑goers would never attempt. The Brazilian fitness influencer became widely recognised after a video of him performing a staggering 500kg leg press spread across social media, turning the young bodybuilder into a viral sensation almost overnight and cementing his reputation as one of the most talked‑about strength athletes of his generation.

Following news of his death at age 22, fans have returned to the clip that made Ganley famous, with many describing his strength feats as both impressive and alarming. His rise reflected the growing influence of fitness creators online, where viral gym content can rapidly transform relatively unknown athletes into international internet personalities.

Gabriel Ganley's 500kg Leg Press Turned Him Into A Viral Fitness Star

Ganley was best known for performing a 500kg leg press, a feat that circulated widely across Instagram, YouTube and X. One of the most widely shared clips showed the Brazilian athlete completing the exercise under supervision, as fellow gym-goers reacted in disbelief.

His video performing the 500kg leg press attracted millions of views across platforms and significantly boosted his online following. Fitness audiences praised his lower‑body strength and training discipline, while others questioned the physical toll of repeatedly lifting such massive weights.

Reports indicate Ganley performed the 500kg leg press on multiple occasions as part of his content strategy and bodybuilding image. At one point, he went further and did a 700kg leg press. The clips became central to his online identity and helped him gain recognition outside Brazil's fitness community.

Experts have long warned that extremely heavy leg‑press exercises can place substantial pressure on the knees, spine and cardiovascular system if performed improperly or excessively. However, when performed with proper technique and supervision, leg presses can strengthen the quadriceps, glutes and hamstrings while improving lower‑body power.

Most professional trainers note that a 500kg leg press is far beyond standard recreational training levels and is generally attempted only by elite strength athletes. There is currently no evidence linking Ganley's death to the exercise itself.

How Gabriel Ganley's Death Was Announced Online

Integral Medica announced Ganley's passing on Instagram on Saturday, 23 May. 'With great sadness, we say goodbye to our eternal baby, who lived intensely and with whom we had historical and unforgettable moments in the Integralmedica family,' the post began.

According to the account, they lost a 'very talented and dedicated athlete with a bright future ahead.' They also remembered Ganley as 'a sports influencer who inspired thousands of young people daily with his energy, discipline and authenticity.' Ganley reportedly left a mark for his 'charisma', 'presence' and 'passion'.

News of Ganley's death quickly spread through social media and online fitness publications, sparking immediate reactions from followers and fellow influencers. However, an official cause of death has not been publicly released.

Who Was Gabriel Ganley Beyond His Viral Gym Videos?

Gabriel Ganley was a Brazilian bodybuilder and fitness influencer who built his audience through workout clips, physique updates and motivational training posts. Before gaining traction in bodybuilding circles, some reports stated that he had also participated competitively in the Pokémon trading card scene.

Despite his growing popularity, Ganley kept much of his private life away from public view. Limited information has been released regarding his family background, educational history or relationship status, with his online presence focused almost entirely on fitness content and gym performance.

His Instagram page continued to attract followers even after his death was announced. Many fans revisited older posts documenting his physical transformation and rise within Brazil's online fitness community.