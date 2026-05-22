Kanye West marriage crisis rumours are swirling in California after reports that his wife, Bianca Censori, has told friends their bedroom life has 'flatlined' and complained the rapper is 'all talk and no action,' according to Globe.

The news came after the 31-year-old Australian architect and performance artist was photographed in Westwood, California, on Friday, 9 May, during a date night with West.

She was wearing another ultra-sheer bodysuit, this time captured by TMZ, in a now-familiar pattern of barely-there outfits that have turned the couple into a rolling spectacle on both sides of the Atlantic. Those outfits, several US outlets claim, are not spontaneous choices but the result of intensive styling by West himself.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori quietly married in a private ceremony in late 2022 following the rapper's divorce from Kim Kardashian. Since then, the pair have been almost inseparable in public, with Censori's increasingly revealing looks becoming part of West's post-divorce persona and creative rebrand.

Marriage Crisis Rumours Focus On 'Flatlined' Sex Life

According to Globe's source, West is heavily involved in curating his wife's provocative image, allegedly treating every outing as an impromptu performance. 'Any time Bianca leaves the house, it's a huge production to find an outfit Kanye deems sexy enough,' the insider is quoted as saying.

The same source claims West is fixated on Censori's body when they are out in public, allegedly insisting her clothes highlight her chest and then drawing attention to it when they are around others. 'He's obsessed with watching people looking at them. He even points them out and talks about how perfect they are when they're in a group with other people,' the insider reportedly told the magazine.

Behind the scenes, however, the tone is said to be quite different. The anonymous source alleges that Censori has begun to see the spectacle as more performative than intimate. 'She's complaining that it's all for public show, that he's all talk and no action,' the insider claimed, suggesting that West's explicit commentary and late-night bravado are not matched by what actually happens in private.

Another source quoted by Globe goes even further, saying Censori has confided in friends that West's age is starting to show. At 48, the rapper is no longer the hyperactive twenty-something who first broke through. The insider says Censori has urged him to seek a medical check-up to see whether hormonal issues might be playing a role.

'She knows he won't have the stamina of a 25-year-old, but she says she refuses to accept this flatlined sex life,' the source is reported as saying. That phrase, quickly picked up by gossip sites, has now become shorthand for broader rumours about Kanye West's marriage crisis.

Private Strain Behind Public Spectacle

These fresh claims build on earlier reports that all was not well at home. Back in January, a source described as close to the couple told People magazine that Censori 'had been very unhappy in their marriage for a while and tried to get out a number of times' before West allegedly entered a rehab facility in Switzerland while struggling with bipolar disorder.

At the time, People's reporting framed her unease more broadly, pointing to the intensity of life with West and to pressure around his controversial public image. The new allegations shift the focus sharply to intimacy and expectations inside the marriage, painting a picture of a couple whose public performance of desire may be outpacing the reality.

The latest insider quoted by Globe adds a more mundane, if unflattering, detail. West, they claim, often stays up all night immersed in his own world, making 'lewd promises' about what will happen later, only to fall asleep as soon as he finally joins Censori in bed. 'She's frustrated as hell and demanding some change,' the source says.

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Neither West nor Censori has commented publicly on any of these claims. No representative for West has issued a formal denial or clarification, and there has been no on-the-record confirmation of any medical issues, therapy, or specific problems in their sex life. West has previously spoken openly in other contexts about living with bipolar disorder, but the current wave of speculation about his marriage rests firmly on unnamed voices.

As with most stories built on anonymous insiders and paparazzi snapshots, there is a wide gap between what is observable — the eye-catching outfits, the staged-feeling street photos, the relentless online chatter — and what can actually be confirmed. Until either Kanye West or Bianca Censori chooses to address the marriage crisis rumours directly, the more intimate details should be taken with caution, however tantalising they may be for an audience already conditioned to see their relationship as pure performance.