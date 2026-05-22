Katie Price has announced she is 'taking a step back' from the frantic search for her missing husband, Lee Andrews. The 47-year-old former glamour model revealed she needs to prioritise her own mental health as the investigation grows increasingly complicated.

Prior to the announcement, reports said that the Dubai-based businessman was 'spotted' active on Facebook, a claim that Price immediately responded to.

Katie Price Steps Back From 'Missing' Husband Search

Read more Katie Price's 'Missing' Husband Lee Andrews Found Squatting in Dubai Villa After Reported Kidnapping Katie Price's 'Missing' Husband Lee Andrews Found Squatting in Dubai Villa After Reported Kidnapping

Katie Price has announced she is taking a step back from the frantic search for her missing husband, Lee Andrews, following a series of bizarre twists involving his social media accounts. Price previously claimed that her husband had been kidnapped near the United Arab Emirates border after being last in contact with Andrews last week.

However, as the narrative of the ordeal became an international headline, the story has also become complicated and too much for the model, given that she hasn't talked to her husband for days.

Speaking openly on The Katie Price Show podcast, Price shared her distress over the conflicting narratives that have emerged since Andrews failed to board a flight to the United Kingdom last week.

'For my own sanity, I'm taking a step back,' Price explained to her listeners. 'There's only one person I also need to look after and that's myself. I am now taking a step back and that's it.'

The mother-of-five admitted that the stress of the situation has left her entirely disoriented, adding, 'I don't know what's true and what's not true, I don't know now.' Price has also now said that she is going to 'leave it to the police' going forward.

The Final Contact and Vanishing

Following news that the couple married in January this year after knowing each other for only a matter of days, their whirlwind romance rapidly became a major talking point. Last week when the pair were scheduled to appear together live on Good Morning Britain, but the appearance didn't happen after Andrews allegedly failed to board his flight to the UK.

According to Price, Andrews was last heard from on 13 May while attempting to cross the Hatta border between Dubai and Oman to catch his UK-bound flight. Price subsequently posted a video detailing a chilling final FaceTime call she received from him during the crossing.

She said, Andrews appeared with a hood pulled over his head and his hands bound by plastic ties. He managed to warn her, 'They're coming back for me,' before his phone location went offline at 10:03pm. A distressed Price immediately reported her husband missing to the authorities.

Lee Andrews Appears Active on Facebook

After Price shared what happened to her husband, former Apprentice star Luisa Zissman, who flew to Dubai to assist in locating the 43-year-old businessman, publicly claimed she spotted Andrews' profile marked as 'active' on Facebook Messenger, the Mirror reported.

Katie Price’s friend Luisa Zissman launches her own search for “kidnapped” Lee Andrews



Luisa posted a video from the airport as she flew back to Dubai, shaking a bag of cash and sarcastically declaring she is “doing the work of the nation” by hunting for Katie’s missing husband.… pic.twitter.com/ExRb3tWFqc — G R I F T Y (@GriftReport) May 20, 2026

'He was seen as active on Facebook Messenger six hours ago, which does indicate that his kidnappers are definitely letting him have access to social media,' Zissman said.

Katie Price Breaks Silence on Husband's Online Activity

Price quickly moved to dispel the growing rumors by sharing a screenshot of the profile on Instagram. As reported by the Mirror, she clarified that she was the individual accessing the account, writing, 'I have Lee's Facebook, it's not him on this it's me.'

However, digital anomalies continue to obscure the timeline. As reported by The Sun, Andrews' personal mobile phone allegedly showed activity on WhatsApp days after his sudden disappearance, a detail that Price has yet to publicly address.

Meanwhile, Price has stated she is far from amused by people joking about Andrews' disappearance. Distressed by the online speculation, she hit back at critics, asking, 'I'm really upset everyone thinks I'm in on this. Are you guys actually joking?'

'This is not a publicity stunt. This is real. And anyone who thinks that I'm part of this is disgusting,' she added. 'None of his family has heard anything from Lee. His dad, who's out in Dubai, has heard nothing.'