'The White Lotus' is known for onscreen chaos, but there's been no shortage of drama behind the camera as well.

The anthology series follows the guests and staff at various locations of the titular fictional resort hotel chain. Each season has a different setting, with a new cast and just a few returning characters.

From creative clashes to cast tension rumours, here's a look at the off-screen drama surrounding the Emmy-winning HBO series.

Composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer Leaves Show After Creative Disagreements

When Season 3 premiered, fans quickly noticed that the signature 'ooh-loo-loo-loo' melody was missing in the season's theme song, 'Enlightenment'.

Composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer later revealed that he had creative differences with 'The White Lotus' creator Mike White since the first season. This led him to quit composing music for the show after three seasons.

'I feel like this was, you know, a rock 'n' roll band story. I was like, OK, this is like a rock band I've been in before where the guitar player doesn't understand the singer at all,' the composer said.

White later responded to the composer's feud claims, calling it a 'b**** move'.

'We never really even fought. He says we feuded. I don't think I ever had a fight with him – except for maybe some emails. It was basically me giving him notes. I don't think he liked to go through the process of getting notes from me, or wanting revisions, because he didn't respect me,' White said.

'I knew he wasn't a team player and that he wanted to do it his way. I was thrown that he would go to the 'New York Times' to s*** on me and the show three days before the finale. It was kind of a b**** move,' White added.

Jason Isaacs Hints at Behind-the-Scenes Drama

Jason Isaacs, who played Timothy Ratliff in the third season, also hinted at 'drama' behind the camera, saying that there's an 'off-screen White Lotus' as well.

In an interview with 'Vulture', the actor said, '[The set] was like a cross between summer camp and 'Lord of the Flies' but in a gilded cage. It wasn't a holiday. Some people got very close, there were friendships that were made and friendships that were lost.'

'They say in the show, "What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand," but there's an off-screen White Lotus as well, with fewer deaths but just as much drama,' Isaacs added.

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins Feud Rumours

After the Season 3 finale, Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins, who played a couple in the show, unfollowed each other on Instagram, leading fans to believe that there was a feud between them.

Goggins later denied those rumours, telling 'Variety', 'There is no feud. I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me.' He also added that unfollowing Wood was simply about saying goodbye to his character.

'It's all so ridiculous. It's just a part of me just saying goodbye to this character so that now Aimee and I will be friends for f****** ever.'

Sudden Cast Departures Raise More Questions

Casting shakeups have also added to the intrigue. Helena Bonham Carter left Season 4 early, with Laura Dern taking over.

'It had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set,' an HBO spokesperson said.

Something similar occurred during the Season 3 production, with Francesca Corney getting replaced by Charlotte Le Bon, as the producers reportedly needed someone who played older.

Corney addressed this in a now-deleted Instagram post, saying, 'Although heartbreaking, I'm so incredibly grateful for the short time I got to spend with everyone.'

Season 4 of 'The White Lotus' is expected to be different from the first three seasons, with a Cannes Film Festival setting. There's no release date yet, but production began on 15 April.