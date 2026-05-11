Kendall Jenner has reportedly asked producers of HBO's Euphoria to scale back or remove intimate bed scenes between her boyfriend Jacob Elordi and his co-star Sydney Sweeney. The reality star is said to have voiced discomfort with the way Elordi looks at Sweeney's character on screen and has allegedly made clear she does not want to see them in new sex scenes together.

The news came after weeks of mounting speculation around Jenner's relationship with Elordi, which moved from rumour to near-certainty following their public flirting and PDA at Coachella. In April, Page Six cited a source claiming the pair had 'been spending time together for a couple of months now, just keeping it quiet' after years of mixing in the same social circles.

Jenner, who has previously dated Devin Booker, Bad Bunny and Harry Styles, was reportedly 'hesitant' to start anything serious with Elordi because they had been friends for so long, and because she is known to be deeply protective of her private life.

Read more Kendall Jenner Reportedly Hooking Up With Jacob Elordi but Refuses to Get Serious, Says He's 'Not Ready' Kendall Jenner Reportedly Hooking Up With Jacob Elordi but Refuses to Get Serious, Says He's 'Not Ready'

Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi And The Euphoria Question

For context, Elordi's role as the troubled jock Nate Jacobs in Euphoria has been one of the show's most sexually explicit. His character has been involved in multiple graphic scenes, including with Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie, which helped cement both actors as breakout stars of the series. According to the new claims, history has now become a flashpoint in Jenner's personal life.

One X user alleged that Kendall Jenner has been candid about her own jealousy and the strain of watching a partner perform explicit sequences, even as fiction. She is said to have told those close to her that it would 'break' her to see 'her man sleeping with another woman, even if it's just a show.' On that basis, she has reportedly asked the Euphoria creative team not to write or shoot further s** scenes between Elordi and Sweeney's characters in the current season.

Kendall Jenner has allegedly spoken about how she doesn’t feel comfortable the way her boyfriend Jacob elordi looks at Sydney Sweeney in their show Euphoria. Apparently she has said that in this new season of Euphoria she personally asked the show directors not to have any sex… pic.twitter.com/wfdeLzKljX — Joe (@Joethecreator99) May 11, 2026

Nothing about those alleged conversations with HBO or the show's producers has been confirmed by the network, Elordi, Sweeney, or Jenner. No representative for any of the four has publicly commented on the reported request. Until they do, the claims sit squarely in the realm of unverified gossip and should be treated with caution.

What is clear, however, is that the story touches a raw nerve that long predates this particular romance. Actors' partners have bristled at on-screen intimacy for as long as film and television have existed. The difference here is that Kendall Jenner lives her life inside a camera lens of her own, with the latest season of The Kardashians documenting her romantic ups and downs even as she reportedly tries to 'take it slow' with Elordi.

According to Page Six's earlier reporting, friends say Jenner is 'really private' and 'not the type to jump into something, especially with someone she's been friends with.' That same instinct for control and caution seems to infuse the current Euphoria rumours. If the reports are accurate, Jenner is not merely asking a partner for reassurance; she is allegedly leaning on a prestige TV production to redraw its boundaries to fit her comfort levels.

How Far Can Kendall Jenner's Influence Go On Euphoria?

The practical question is whether Kendall Jenner could realistically influence storylines on a show she does not appear in and does not produce. HBO is known for backing its creatives, and Euphoria has built its identity on pushing the limits of what teen drama can show. Rewriting or removing major intimate scenes at the behest of a star's off-screen partner would be a notable departure from standard practice.

Oh but when I said zendaya shouldn’t have been spider jumping on Robert Pattinson I was wrong https://t.co/DnhMmLjy9S — ❛ ❜☾moonxboyluno☆❛ ❜ (@BerlunoJupiter) May 11, 2026

Insiders quoted in earlier coverage of the relationship have painted a softer, more tentative picture of the couple, describing it as 'pretty casual for now' and stressing there is 'no pressure and they're just seeing what happens.'

There is also the Sydney Sweeney factor. The actor has previously spoken about the professional, carefully choreographed nature of Euphoria's nude and s** scenes, which are negotiated through intimacy coordinators and agreed boundaries. If Jenner has indeed asked for Elordi and Sweeney's scenes to be toned down, that request would affect not just Elordi's role but Sweeney's as well.

At the same time, Jenner's alleged admission that she is 'an extremely jealous person' does not feel out of character with how she has sometimes presented herself on The Kardashians, where she has discussed anxiety, privacy, and the difficulty of finding grounded relationships under intense scrutiny.

For now, fans of Jacob Elordi will continue to see him in Euphoria, available via HBO Max, while Kendall Jenner opens up about other parts of her life on The Kardashians on Hulu. Whether the next season of Euphoria quietly dials down Nate and Cassie's intimacy, or carries on exactly as planned, may offer the only hard evidence of how much of this latest Kendall Jenner drama was rooted in reality and how much in the imagination of the celebrity rumour mill.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's reps for comments.