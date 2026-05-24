Chris Brown could not be prouder of his new honorary PhD in Visual and Performing Arts from Harvest Christian University, sharing the moment online as a major career milestone. Yet his celebratory posts have quickly been overshadowed by revelations that the school which honoured him is not accredited by the US Department of Education or the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).

Despite this, Brown still happily shared a photo of himself accepting his honorary award, as well as a close‑up snap of his diploma.

Chris Brown Shares Photo from University Recognition

On his Instagram account, the musician shared a cryptic post featuring three photos from the school's recent graduation event. The first snap shows Brown holding his diploma while posing outdoors, followed by a photo of his diploma, and then a third photo that shows him on stage as he was getting his PhD.

Some of Brown's friends in Hollywood took to social media to congratulate him on his recent venture. Others called him Dr. Breezy or Dr. Brown after obtaining his honorary PhD.

Chris Brown's Critics Accuse Him of Buying His Diploma

Chris Brown's "PhD certificate" was awarded to him by a university not accredited or recognised by any part of the US department of Education. pic.twitter.com/s4rnuz6rHq — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) May 24, 2026

However, some fans immediately researched Harvest Christian University and learned that it is a private, faith‑based institution in Dallas, Texas, that is not accredited by any of the traditional regional or national accrediting agencies in the country.

Following this revelation, critics of Brown accused the singer of buying his honorary PhD. Others claimed that most schools that give honorary recognition are not always the popular ones.

This nigga bought a phd like when you walk in a store and buy a gift card🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ahjl5JKOTK — I am Groot (@IGroot54201) May 24, 2026

'This ni*** bought a PhD like when you walk in a store and buy a gift card,' one person wrote.

Nigga got a degree acrredited by the gang members extortin him for cash niggas got a xerox machine and made him some bullshit 😂 — I am Groot (@IGroot54201) May 24, 2026

'Ni*** got a degree accredited by the gang members extorting him for cash ni**** got a xerox machine and made him some bu******,' another person wrote.

I’m all for giving people their flowers but i don’t really celebrate make believe with children let alone grown adults. It’s nice that he was occupying his time with something productive tho. — JuJuBean FrmTx 🇺🇸 (@jujubeanfrmtx) May 24, 2026

'I'm all for giving people their flowers, but I don't really celebrate make-believe with children, let alone grown adults. It's nice that he was occupying his time with something productive tho,' a third person commented.

Go figure, nothing but trash comes from this guy. His concerts are nothing but trash bag conventions. — oh ok (@TerminatorDrip) May 24, 2026

'Go figure, nothing but trash comes from this guy. His concerts are nothing but trash bag conventions,' a fourth person said.

Chris Brown's Paternity Lawsuit

Earlier this month, Brown also made headlines after he celebrated his 37th birthday at a bar in Las Vegas. According to TMZ, guests were asked to vacate the premises around 10 a.m. so that Brown's high-profile guests could attend his birthday party.

Ahead of his birthday, Brown appeared to have trashed his baby mama, Diamond Brown, following a paternity lawsuit. Brown filed for legal and physical custody of her 4‑year‑old daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown, in April. In the filing, Diamond said that she's open to giving her baby daddy visitation rights to see their daughter.

Brown and Diamond are both dating other people. The singer's girlfriend, Jade Wallace, has just given birth to their child. Diamond, on the other hand, also claimed that Brown and his brother threatened her new boyfriend. Wallace also joined in the back and forth and accused Diamond of refusing to allow Brown to see his daughter.

'You a lame for running to the internet. Tryna air business out like you not the one that's stopping him from seeing his daughter,' Wallace said.

Diamond fired back by saying that she would respond to Wallace's allegations after she gives birth.