Amazon Prime Video series 'The Boys' is facing renewed backlash online after an old interview involving cast member Tomer Capone resurfaced, prompting some viewers to call for a boycott of the show.

The controversy stems from a 2016 interview in which Capone discussed his time serving in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). In the interview, he described various military operations, including one in which soldiers entered a home at night and detained an 18-year-old girl.

The resurfaced comments have sparked criticism across social media, particularly in the context of ongoing tensions in the region.

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Resurfaced Interview Draws Scrutiny

Capone, who plays Frenchie in the television series, was conscripted into the IDF in the mid-2000s, as is mandatory for many Israeli citizens.

In the interview with Ynet, an Israeli publication, he reflected on his experiences during military service, including arrests, checkpoint duties, and encounters with civilians.

'I enlisted in 2004. I was a fighter in the battalion and also a commander of young soldiers. Most of the time I was flying, an amazing feeling, me and the members of our warrior Indian tribe, locked up for 38 days at the post... It started amazing,' Capone said during the interview.

He also detailed his encounters with civilians, saying, 'In the middle of the night, you enter a family's house, you're not aggressive, but the family doesn't let you get their 18-year-old daughter out easily, and a fight starts. Pushing, cursing, and we tear her apart and drive off. We arrive, we take her out of the car, she's handcuffed and I grab her by the arm and she doesn't struggle, but she lets go of my grip, signaling me to give her a hand more gently.'

'Her eyes are of course covered with flannel. I bring her into the room, put her in and see eight other girls inside who look more or less the same. And they close the door in your face... Suddenly something happened to me there. I went aside, took off my equipment and just fell apart, everything drained into this,' he continued his recollection of the incidents, the specific account involving the detention of a young woman drawing particular attention online.

Critics argue that the details described in the interview are troubling, while others say the comments should be viewed in the context of compulsory military service.

Calls for Boycott Gain Traction

Following the resurfacing of Capone's Ynet interview, some viewers have urged others to stop watching the series or supporting the actor altogether. Social media posts calling for a boycott have circulated widely, with critics questioning the show's casting decisions.

At the same time, other fans have pushed back, noting that Capone's service in the IDF was not optional and occurred years before his acting career gained international attention. The debate has highlighted divisions among audiences over how to interpret past actions tied to military service.

Capone has not issued a detailed public statement addressing the controversy. However, reports indicate he shared a cryptic message on social media that some interpreted as a response to the backlash, though it did not directly reference the situation, per Tribune.

'Don't believe everything you read on the internet just because there's a picture with a quote next to it,' the actor quotes Albert Einstein in his personal Instagram account.