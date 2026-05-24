Lee Andrews' former partner has alleged that he claimed to be seriously ill and promised to leave her his fortune, as she issued a fresh warning to Katie Price amid new allegations surrounding his behaviour. The claims come in the wake of last week's chaos over Andrews' alleged kidnapping, which sent Price and social media users into a viral frenzy.

The ex-partner, Alana Percival, said she met Lee Andrews on Facebook in March last year and was quickly drawn into what she describes as an intense and fast-moving relationship.

She alleges she was 'love bombed' with luxury gifts including designer handbags, jewellery and financial support, before he proposed in a way she claims closely resembled the proposal he later made to Katie Price.

Speaking on a podcast, Percival said the relationship escalated within weeks, leaving her believing she was engaged to a wealthy and generous partner.

She now claims that aspects of the relationship did not match the image she was initially presented with, and says she began to question events after inconsistencies emerged.

Rapid Romance and Luxury Gifts

Percival alleges Andrews presented himself as a successful businessman and quickly showered her with attention and expensive items early in the relationship. She says she initially found the relationship overwhelming but convincing.

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She claims she received luxury goods such as Louis Vuitton items and Cartier jewellery, along with financial assistance, which led her to believe his wealth was genuine.

She also alleges that he proposed in a highly stylised manner, which she later said bore similarities to his proposal to Katie Price.

Claims of Illness and Dubai Lifestyle

Percival further alleges that after returning to the UK for a short period, Andrews became angry and told her he was seriously unwell. She claims he said he had travelled to Bali to see heart specialists and later told her he was 'on borrowed time'.

According to her account, he said: ;I'm going to this monk place, you won't see me when you get back to Dubai. You can have the flat, it's all for you. I was just testing you because I wanted to leave my money with someone.'

She also claims he told her there was little doctors could do and suggested he may have only months or years to live.

Percival says she believed at the time she was involved with a man who was terminally ill and preparing to leave her his assets, and that she later moved into his Dubai property under that impression.

Warning to Katie Price

Percival has previously spoken publicly about Andrews and has warned Katie Price, describing him in interviews as a 'conman' and 'scammer'. She says she felt compelled to speak out again after recognising similarities between her experience and Price's account.

Percival claims she does not want others to go through what she describes as emotional manipulation and deception, and says her concerns grew after hearing details of Katie Price's relationship with Andrews.

While Andrews has not publicly responded in detail to these specific allegations, the claims add to a growing list of serious accusations made by former partners. The situation remains untested in court, and all allegations are unproven.

There has been no public detailed response from Andrews addressing these specific allegations made by Percival. The claims remain untested in any court and have not been independently verified.