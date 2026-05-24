Kim Kardashian's rumoured romance with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton is reportedly deepening in Los Angeles this spring, and according to the National Enquirer, it is having an unintended casualty: Scott Disick, the long‑time family fixture who is said to be sliding towards the Kardashian outer circle.

The news came after fresh a report suggested Disick's already fragile standing with the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been further weakened by his history with Hamilton and his deteriorating relationship with ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian. Disick, 42, shares three children with Kourtney and has long been portrayed on reality television as an honorary member of the family, even after their romantic split. None of the Kardashians, nor Hamilton's camp, has publicly commented on the latest claims, so for now these accounts remain unverified and should be taken with a degree of caution.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian in New York yesterday! pic.twitter.com/GtNk3G05yx — deni (@fiagirly) May 6, 2026

According to the Enquirer, unnamed insiders say Disick is 'already living on borrowed time with the family and he knows it.' The report frames Kim Kardashian as one of his last powerful allies within the clan, suggesting that if she fully aligns herself with Hamilton, Disick's access to the Kardashian inner circle could narrow sharply.

That would cap a long, messy evolution in Disick's role. For starters, his place in the family shifted once Kourtney moved on and married Blink‑182 drummer Travis Barker. Kourtney, now settled into a life of tour buses, Santa Barbara getaways, and expensive art gifts, has been described as having 'no use' for Disick beyond co‑parenting their three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The couple welcomed son Rocky Thirteen Barker in November 2023, and Kourtney has presented that new family unit as her priority.

🚨WORD ON THE STREET: Is in as much as Lewis Hamilton is so in love with Kim Kardashian, he has refused to appear on any of the Kardashian TV shows



It may be the wisest thing he has done so far since deciding to date Kim, because the reality is they'd just use his image to… pic.twitter.com/nKRFtL8QY2 — 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒂𝒍𝒕 𝑶𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑬𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒉 (@Shadaya_Knight) April 24, 2026

Against that backdrop, Disick has been shown on The Kardashians attempting to keep ties with the wider clan, leaning particularly on Khloé Kardashian for emotional support and screen time. Matriarch Kris Jenner, ever keen on preserving the family brand, is said to have resisted any formal exile. But the Enquirer now characterises that protection as limited, and increasingly conditional on how he navigates Kim's love life.

At the centre of the latest tension is a reported run‑in between Scott Disick and Lewis Hamilton dating back to New Year's weekend in Aspen in 2018. To recall, E! News previously reported an incident in which Disick allegedly 'lost it' when then‑girlfriend, Sofia Richie, began chatting with Hamilton, whom she already knew. The encounter is said to have left 'bad blood' between the men, with no indication that the relationship has thawed.

Lewis Hamilton udah mulai go public dengan Kim Kardashian



Mereka tertangkap kamera bermesraan saat berlibur bersama di pantai Malibu, California



Di satu foto terlihat Lewis Hamilton menunjuk ke depan sembari berkata



“Lihat, itu masa depan kita, kita akan menikah, punya anak,… https://t.co/pp2FR2gTEA pic.twitter.com/T9SMItd2fu — Football Fandom (@FandomID_) May 1, 2026

Fast forward eight years, and Hamilton, 41, is the man Kim Kardashian is now said to be seeing. The pair were spotted together on a Malibu beach on 21 April, with one source claiming the seven‑time world champion 'couldn't keep his hands off' her.

Khloé Kardashian has since confirmed in an E! News segment that both Kim and younger sister Kendall Jenner have boyfriends, though she did not name Hamilton directly. Still, the combination of public sightings and family hints has been enough for US gossip outlets to treat the pairing as a working assumption.

Kim Kardashian's New Relationship Puts Scott Disick On Edge

One insider argues that 'the smartest thing Scott could do right now is apologise to Lewis and admit he was a total jerk.' The same source adds that Disick's pride makes that unlikely, and that Hamilton is not inclined to 'pretend there's no bad blood between them.'

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton at the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/vakkIXVgj1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 9, 2026

From that perspective, Kim Kardashian's new relationship is more than a headline. It becomes leverage. 'Scott knows Lewis has the upper hand,' the informant claims. 'Kim wants a future with him so the stakes are very high for Scott if he can't smooth this over.'

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian in New York last night. pic.twitter.com/nltvJeXyE1 — deni (@fiagirly) May 6, 2026

This is, of course, one side of a story stitched together from anonymous briefings. There is no independent confirmation that Hamilton feels any lingering resentment over Aspen, or that Kim has conditioned her support for Disick on his behaviour around her boyfriend.

Kim Kardashian makes whirlwind trip to London, picks up Lewis Hamilton as romance heats up https://t.co/pkGo0IC1ub pic.twitter.com/4zdHdtA4he — New York Post (@nypost) April 27, 2026

Still, the power balance is obvious. Hamilton is a global sports icon. Kim Kardashian is a billion‑dollar brand in her own right. Disick, whose fame rests almost entirely on the family's reality universe, has less room to play the provocateur he once did on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

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Inside The Kardashian Power Map As Kim Kardashian Rewrites The Script

The alleged rift also lands at an awkward moment in the Kardashian power map. Kim Kardashian has, by her own account, been reordering her life. In a trailer for The Kardashians, she reflected, 'Things change really quickly,' referencing her breakup with comedian Pete Davidson and the end of a brief spin with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr, whose split from her surfaced in April 2024.

Reports linking her to retired quarterback Tom Brady were batted away at the time, with a source telling E! she was focused on her four children, her businesses, law studies, and work on American Horror Story.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton go rug shopping in L.A. 😍



See the pics: https://t.co/rZmCyBR4zp pic.twitter.com/gSPr6BnAFv — TMZ (@TMZ) April 15, 2026

That same sense of forward motion makes the Enquirer's framing of Disick feel especially ruthless. He has, they note, 'been in this position before with Travis and Kourtney and it didn't go his way.' Back then, Kim and Kris reportedly shielded him from being fully 'booted from the inner circle.' If Kim is now emotionally invested in Hamilton, and Hamilton has little patience for past slights, Disick's margin for missteps narrows.

Publicly, Disick has not addressed any of this. There has been no apology to Hamilton, at least not one on record, and no sign of a formal break from the Kardashians. The story rests on off‑the‑record voices painting a man 'sweating' over his status.