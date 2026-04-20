Heated Rivalry Season 2 is heading into what its creative team calls 'serious territory,' with author Rachel Reid and showrunner Jacob Tierney explaining this week how the relationship between Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams is being rebuilt for the next chapter of the Crave adaptation and its companion novel, Unrivaled.

The new season draws on Reid's Game Changers series, particularly Heated Rivalry and The Long Game, which charted the slow burn enemies to lovers arc at the heart of the story. With Unrivaled delayed and the television adaptation still taking shape, both the page and screen versions of the relationship are evolving at the same time, leaving fans guessing about how far the pair will be pushed next.

How Heated Rivalry Season 2 Leans On Unrivaled

Reid confirmed in a new Entertainment Weekly Q&A that she has been working on Unrivaled for about a year, describing it as a direct sequel to The Long Game. In the novel, the story picks up after the couple's wedding, with the pair finally playing on the same team and living openly after years of rivalry.

The television adaptation draws on that same stage of the relationship through Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams. Season 2 is now in development for Crave and is expected to stream internationally on HBO Max in April 2027.

Reid spoke with a mix of confidence and caution about the book's progress. 'I've been writing it for about a year now,' she said. 'I was working on it secretly right up until January, when it was announced. I like it. I'm very happy with it.'

She said she is now setting aside time to focus almost entirely on finishing the novel before it goes to her editor. 'I'm giving myself some time coming up in the next few months to just really focus on that and nothing else to make it as good as it can possibly be before it goes to my editor, because it's really important.'

That pressure reflects what the couple now mean to readers and viewers. This is no longer a new pairing still trying to prove its chemistry. It is one of the franchise's defining relationships, built across several books and a successful first season.

'I feel like more than any other book I've written, this one needs to be really good,' Reid admitted. 'I hope I'm giving people what they want out of this. I hope what I want is what other people want.'

She also made clear that the writing process has not been straightforward. 'I still am making decisions about the plot with some things. I rewrite a lot. There's parts of the book I've rewritten and changed so many times. But hopefully I've made the right decisions and, generally, it's going well.'

Connor And Hudson Step Into 'Serious Territory'

The big shift for Season 2 is that the romance is moving beyond secrecy and rivalry into the more complicated reality of adult commitment under public scrutiny. Connor and Hudson are no longer circling each other from opposite sides. They are now on the same team, in the same space, and exposed to the judgment of the world around them.

Reid said this is the point where outside reactions become unavoidable. '[Unrivaled] is really where the world's gonna judge them, right?' she said. 'Cause now they're on the same team, it's in people's faces, they have to decide how they feel about this. And they're gonna be loud about it.'

She expects those reactions to split in two directions. 'I think it's two sides. There's gonna be people that are extremely excited and supportive of it, some of it in maybe a parasocial way, which isn't at all based on reality. And there will also be the other side: just blatantly homophobic and bigoted and terrible.'

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That tension is what gives Season 2 its more serious edge. Speaking at BookCon, Tierney said the new run would explore the early shape of a committed relationship, without relying so heavily on the risky, secretive encounters that drove Season 1.

'There's still lots of flirting, and there's lots of sex,' Tierney said, but added that 'this kind of danger, this kind of "hotel room, adolescent sex" stuff is largely gone.' The drama now lies less in whether they cross a line, and more in how they hold together once they already have.

Reid has also stressed that a happy ending never meant the story was over. 'Even though they had their happy ending, it's a complicated happy ending, and there's still a lot of things that they're gonna have to deal with,' she said. 'That's why I decided to write the book, because I felt like there's still more story to tell.'

For fans, the latest Season 2 update offers reassurance that Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams are not being left frozen in their most romantic moment. Both versions of the couple are being pushed into the less glamorous, and arguably more compelling, reality of staying together when everyone is watching.