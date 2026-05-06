Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams were seen holding hands, sitting on each other's laps and leaving together from a Met Gala afterparty in New York in the early hours of Tuesday morning, prompting fresh speculation over whether the Heated Rivalry co-stars are dating. Both men, who attended the Met Gala on Monday for the first time, went on to a GQ-hosted event before continuing their night across Manhattan, according to multiple reports and eyewitness accounts.

The actors' appearance at fashion's biggest night was widely expected after the breakout success of Heated Rivalry. Williams arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a custom Balenciaga look, while Storrie chose a sharply cut Yves Saint Laurent ensemble that left little doubt as to why his torso has become social media shorthand for 'gym goals.' Until this week, their off-screen relationship had largely been framed as easy chemistry between two suddenly very famous colleagues.

A GQ 'Bromance' on Show

After the pair appeared inseparable at the GQ Met Gala afterparty, an invite-only affair attended by Chase Infiniti, Damson Idris, Blackpink's Lisa and Paul Anthony Kelly. One source quoted by Page Six said bluntly that 'the duo's bromance was impossible to miss,' a choice of word that sounds almost quaint once you hear what followed.

Read more Heated Rivalry Stars Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie Hug During Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Reunion Heated Rivalry Stars Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie Hug During Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Reunion

According to a second source, the night shifted gears when Williams wanted a cigarette. Rather than stepping outside into a scrum of cameras and party guests, organisers reportedly unlocked the building's top-floor terrace so he could smoke with a small, curated group. Olympian Alysa Liu was among those present.

'Hudson wanted to continue the night and wants to have a cigarette and talk about plans, but he didn't want to be outside because there were hundreds of people and a photo pit,' the insider said. 'They unlocked [the] top of the building and a small group went up and then [Williams] texted Connor Storrie.'

From there, the mood apparently softened. One person present described it as feeling like 'hanging around the bonfire in high school,' with Storrie and Williams glued to each other for most of the night. They were seen weaving through the room hand-in-hand and, at one point, sitting on each other's laps, laughing as if they were the only two people in the venue.

There is, of course, a long history of actors turning up affectionate for cameras and backstage witnesses before insisting it is all platonic. Nothing in the sources confirms they are in a romantic relationship, and neither Storrie nor Williams has publicly addressed the rumours. For now, any talk of dating is just that: speculation.

going back to the hotel at 6am with his clothes missing, boy what happened at that part pic.twitter.com/wPunQ4AiAS — ilya bizanov (@R0ZAN0VS) May 5, 2026

The Walk Through Manhattan

What is not in dispute is that Storrie and Williams were among the last to leave the GQ event. One source put their exit time at around 3:30 a.m., saying that 'Williams and Storrie were among the very last to leave,' long after most guests had slipped away into waiting SUVs.

Rather than calling it a night, the pair headed on to Baz Luhrmann's bar Monsieur, a late-night haunt in the city. They arrived in the early hours of Tuesday morning, closer to dawn than last orders. By this point, whatever line separated a professional celebration from a hedonistic bender was looking fairly faint.

Hours later, that line vanished altogether in the eyes of the internet when a video surfaced of Williams walking through New York at around 8 a.m. wearing only a white shirt and underwear. The clip, filmed on a phone by an onlooker, shows the actor striding down the street with the sort of brisk purpose more often reserved for commuters and dog walkers.

It was quickly framed as a 'walk of pride' rather than a walk of shame, helped along by the detail that Williams was later seen leaving the same hotel where Storrie was staying. The timeline is messy enough to invite inference. They left the last known party together. He is filmed in his underwear at breakfast time. Hours later, they emerge from the same building.

There is, however, a difference between a suggestive sequence of events and hard confirmation. No photographs have shown them entering the hotel at the same time, and there are no on-the-record comments from either man or their representatives linking them romantically. Without that, the narrative remains an internet construction sitting on top of a fairly simple set of facts: two young leads, a hit project, a marathon night out and a city that never stops filming.

Fans of Heated Rivalry will no doubt read their own hopes into the footage, and the idea of on-screen enemies turning into off-screen lovers is almost too neat a storyline to resist. Until Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams say otherwise, though, all anyone can honestly say is that they seem very comfortable in each other's company, and that New York's pavements have seen stranger things than an actor in borrowed hotel slippers at sunrise.

Nothing about their relationship status has been confirmed, so all assumptions about whether they are dating should be taken with a grain of salt.