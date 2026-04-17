Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy, has been vocal in his criticism of Ryan Murphy's Love Story. Recently, he shared his mother Caroline Kennedy's reaction.

Love Story is a dramatization of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's relationship, and is part of the American Story franchise.

It quickly became FX's most-watched limited series ever on Hulu and Disney+, with more than 25 million hours viewed for its first five episodes. The show also became extremely popular on social media, with '#lovestory' gaining more than 21 million posts on TikTok.

Despite its popularity, Schlossberg revealed that he and his family didn't watch the series. He did, however, show a clip to his mother, Caroline Kennedy, which featured Grace Gummer, the actress who portrayed her.

Caroline Kennedy Laughed at a 'Love Story' Clip

'I showed her a clip of her, and we were laughing so hard,' Schlossberg said on 'Next Question with Katie Couric.' 'The person was freaking out, and we're just laughing so hard as if that's how my mom acts,' he added.

Schlossberg also shared his thoughts about the portrayal of his father, Edwin Schlossberg, played by Ben Shenkman. 'They had my dad dressed up in some plaid outfit. My dad's the most stylish guy I've ever met, so it's funny,' he said.

Schlossberg also added, 'Keep in mind, it might be entertaining, but it's fiction,' later calling the series a 'stupid show'.

But while he isn't the biggest fan of Love Story, he doesn't have issues with viewers who enjoyed it. 'I want to be clear that [I have] no problem with anyone who liked the show or watched it. I'm glad my uncle John was so cool. It's not surprising that people, once they remember who he was, want to dress like him and be like him,' Schlossberg said.

'He was awesome. He was a smart, attractive person who cared about politics and tried to blend politics and media in his time, just like I'm trying to do right now with social media and politics and our campaign. So, no issue with anyone who liked the show and watched it,' he added.

Schlossberg did, however, emphasize that his issue is 'we have a lot of serious problems facing our country and my family, we're not just celebrities, we're not just icons. These are public servants.'

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Schlossberg's Take on the Show

Schlossberg previously shared similar criticisms about the show on 'CBS Sunday Morning', reminding audiences that they should watch it 'with one letter in mind, and that's a capital "F" for fiction.'

'If you want to know someone who's never met anyone in my family, knows nothing about us, talk to Ryan Murphy. The guy knows nothing about what he's talking about, and he's making a ton of money on a grotesque display of someone else's life,' he continued.

'I would hope that Mr. Murphy would donate some of the millions of dollars of profits that he's making to some of the causes that John championed throughout his life. Maybe he would donate some of that money to the JFK library to help keep President Kennedy's memory alive, but he's not. He's making money. This is not a documentary,' he added.

About Love Story

Produced by Ryan Murphy, Love Story centers on John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, purportedly depicting their relationship before their deaths in a 1999 plane crash. It stars Sarah Pidgeon, Paul Anthony Kelly, Grace Gummer, and Naomi Watts.

The first season of the anthology series consists of nine episodes, with the finale airing last month. A second season has not yet been confirmed.